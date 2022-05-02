USF Federal Credit Union Donates $20,000 In Ukrainian Aid

TAMPA, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USF Federal Credit Union (USF FCU) is giving $20,000 in Ukrainian aid to help the citizens and credit unions of the war-torn country.
"USF FCU has a mission to give back to communities. And while Ukraine isn't our local community, we feel a responsibility to help the people and credit unions that have been displaced as a result of the war," USF FCU President and CEO Richard J. Skaggs said. "Our hope is that our donation, along with those given by other credit unions, will bring at least a small measure of comfort to the Ukrainian people and help our fellow credit unions and their members."
The aid is being coordinated by the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. According to the group's website, the Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund will direct support to mitigate both short and long-term impacts to Ukraine's credit union system.
"We are pleased to be able to make this donation and make a difference for those suffering in Ukraine," Skaggs added. "Hopefully, this war will end soon and Ukraine will be able to begin the long process of rebuilding and recovery."
About USF Federal Credit Union
USF Federal Credit Union offers a full range of financial services to the faculty, staff, students, alumni association members, and families of the University of South Florida. USF FCU serves more than 67,000 members with membership available through more than 40 Select Employee Groups and has assets of more than $1 billion. USF FCU is a recipient of the Florida Governor's Sterling Award for Performance Excellence. Please visit usffcu.com for more information.
