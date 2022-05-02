AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Best Colleges & Universities for 2022 for All 50 States, D.C., and Puerto Rico

DENTON, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's 50 states excel in education, with each state boasting top colleges & universities. But too often, the focus is on national rankings. This leaves out many excellent schools that would otherwise appeal to students seeking the benefits of an in-state higher education.

For this reason, AcademicInfluence.com updates its series "The Best Colleges & Universities in the USA" for 2022 with the leading schools in each state as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. This revision includes the latest rankings, covering multiple categories of higher education institutions in each state:

Best Colleges & Universities in Each State for 2022

Students can access a number of category rankings for in-state colleges & universities, including:

Affordable Colleges (below national average of $16k /yr)

/yr) Christian Colleges & Universities

Community Colleges

Graduate Schools

Liberal Arts Colleges & Universities

Online Colleges

Private Colleges & Universities

Public Colleges & Universities

Research Universities

Small Colleges & Universities (fewer than 5,000 students)

At the link above, students can use the search function to browse exclusive rankings for every state.

Why do students continue to look in-state for the best colleges & universities? For many, attending an in-state school continues to provide tuition benefits. The cost advantages they receive from attending a school in their state may be the deciding factor in pursuing a college degree. The convenience of a school within driving distance also factors into costs by providing locals with commuting as an alternative to expensive on-campus housing. And college can be a stressful time for many students, so staying in-state allows them to be closer to family, friends, and familiar, comforting places.

"Students today want more value from their college choices, which is why choosing an in-state education continues to be attractive. Rising costs are a staple of daily news stories. We want to shift the focus off expensive out-of-state schools and onto the best in-state schools each state has to offer its students," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

In addition to comprehensive state rankings, AcademicInfluence.com also provides students with updated U.S. and World rankings for colleges & universities:

The 50 Best Universities in the United States for 2022

The 100 Best Colleges in the World for 2022

For even greater customization, students can filter results to meet 24 personalized criteria through the Custom College Rankings at the AcademicInfluence.com site .

Rankings from AcademicInfluence.com outperform those from other ranking sites because of the proprietary InfluenceRanking™ Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that measures a school's influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni. By analyzing massive data sources such as Wikipedia, Crossref, and Semantic Scholar, the InfluenceRanking Engine creates a map of academic influence that provides students with reliable ranking results. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this advanced technology.

"At a time when college rankings are under increasing scrutiny, AcademicInfluence.com stands behind our tech-driven rankings. Unlike some ranking sites, we're not dependent on older, more subjective, and more game-able processes. We've pioneered better rankings for a better education," says Macosko. "Not only will students find our rankings superior, but they'll also benefit from our many helpful guides and our college selection tools. This collection of best-in-class resources is why students from around the world come to AcademicInfluence.com to find answers to their college-search questions."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent, technology-driven, academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

Image credit: US States Flags by FotografiaBasica, Canva Pro License

Contact:

Jed Macosko, Ph.D.

Academic Director

AcademicInfluence.com

335255@email4pr.com

(502) 517-7040

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academicinfluencecom-ranks-the-best-colleges--universities-for-2022-for-all-50-states-dc-and-puerto-rico-301536364.html

SOURCE AcademicInfluence.com