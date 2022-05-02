Cardiac Safety Solutions in Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT), Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn why cardiac safety testing is critical for clinical trial patients. Attendees will learn why at-home data collection and analyses must be comparable to in-clinic testing. The featured speakers will discuss how BioTel Research is developing innovative approaches to cardiac safety testing.

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cardiac safety testing is a critical element in assuring the health and safety of clinical trial participants — whether the trial is being conducted in-clinic or at-home. In an at-home setting, having the ability to capture ECGs, transfer data and provide analyses comparable to trials conducted in-clinic, is paramount.

In this webinar, attendees will learn how BioTel Research, now part of Philips, is leveraging the 12-lead, at-home, ECG device to provide an integrated, remote monitoring solution designed with the patient in mind while meeting the requirements and flexibility needed by sponsors.

Join Sandhya Seshadri, Product Manager, Philips BioTel Research; and Dr. Ruey-Kang Chang, CEO, QT Medical, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cardiac Safety Solutions in Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT).

