Solid State Battery Market to Reach $3.4 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 18.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in application of solid state batteries in the healthcare, wearable, and drones' sectors drive the growth of the global solid state rechargeable batteries.
PORTLAND, Ore., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Solid State Battery Market by Application (Consumer and Portable Electronics, Electric Vehicle, Energy Harvesting, Wearable and Medical Devices, Others), by Type (Portable, Thin Film), by Capacity (Less than 20 mAh, 20 mAh to 500 mAh, More than 500 mAh): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". According to the report, the global solid state battery industry generated $0.5 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $3.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 18.0% from 2021 to 2030.
Prime determinants of growth
Increase in application of solid state batteries in the healthcare, wearable, and drones' sectors drive the growth of the global solid state rechargeable batteries. Moreover, rise in need for solid state batteries in electric vehicle boosts the market growth. However, complex manufacturing process and high cost of solid state battery restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investment in the market by industry giants, including Samsung and Hyundai are anticipated to offer future solid state battery market growth opportunities for the market.
Download Sample PDF (230 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/498
Covid-19 Scenario
- Lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic resulted in temporary ban on import & export and manufacturing & processing activities across various industries in battery sector, which decreased the demand for solid-state rechargeable batteries from consumers, including portable electronics and electric vehicles.
- In addition, closure of renewable power plants, automotive manufacturing industries, and consumer electronics manufacturing industries hampered the solid-state battery market growth during the pandemic period.
The portable segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
Based on type, the portable segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-third of the global solid state battery market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to rise in adoption of solid-state batteries in portable devices. Moreover, the thin film segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in use of thin-film batteries in implantable medical devices, such as defibrillators & neural stimulators, smart cards, RFID, wireless sensors, and radio-frequency identification.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Solid State Battery Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/498?reqfor=covid
The consumer & portable electronics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period
Based on application, the consumer & portable electronics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global solid state battery market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid urbanization and consumer spending toward consumer electronics applications, including laptop, smartphones, computers, and other consumer electronics across developing countries. However, the electric vehicle segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in interest towards use of solid state batteries in passenger electric vehicles.
Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030
Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global solid state battery market, due to the presence of huge consumer base, rapid development of the solid state battery sector, and the existence of key players in the region. Moreover, the Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for solid state batteries in a range of wide applications such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and medical device.
Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/498
Leading Market Players
- SK Innovation Co., Ltd.
- STMicroelectronics
- TotalEnergies
- Store Dot
- QuantumScape Corpoation
- Solid Power Inc
- Factorial Inc
- Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd
- Ilika
- Prieto Battery
Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solid-state-batteries-market/purchase-options
Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.
Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial
Similar Reports We Have:
Energy Harvesting System Market is projected to reach $1,057.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.
Battery Recycling Market is expected to reach $66.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2030.
Mobile Battery Market is expected to reach $38.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Energy Storage Systems Market is projected to reach $435.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Solar Battery Market is projected to reach $360.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2027.
Traction Battery Market is projected to reach $69.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.
Rechargeable Batteries Market is projected to reach $150.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Electric Scooter Battery Market is projected to reach $7.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2030.
Nano Battery Market size was valued at $5.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $28.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.6% from 2021 to 2030.
Lithium-Ion Battery Market is projected to hit $129.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027.
Portable Battery Market is projected to reach $27.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.
Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:
Battery Technology Market - Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021 - 2029
Utility Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030
Lithium Air Batteries Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030
Battery Energy Storage Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027
Secondary Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027
Nuclear Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030
Aluminum Based Battery Market: Global Market Trend and Opportunities, 2021-2030
Electric Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
Transportation Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
Hybrid EV Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
Battery Monitoring System Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
About us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact us:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter
SOURCE Allied Market Research
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.