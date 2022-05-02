Spring 2022 Issue of Financial Publication, "the Register", Available Now

The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC®) has released the Spring Issue of the Register, a national industry publication, is available online at http://www.iarfc.org and in print through subscription on the IARFC store. This Register explores the theme of "Practice Management 101" with ideas that professionals can use within their financial consulting practice.
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC®) has released the Spring Issue of the Register, a national industry publication, is available online at http://www.iarfc.org and in print through subscription on the IARFC store. This Register explores the theme of "Practice Management 101" with ideas that professionals can use within their financial consulting practice.
Member Focus
Our Member Focus this month is on Dr. Teresa So, RFC® the Chair of the Hong Kong/Macau IARFC Chapter. This is the third time Dr. So has been featured in the Register. This time she brings forth the plans for the Master Registered Financial Specialist (MRFS) that is in development for the Hong Kong/Macau Chapter. The MRFS will expand the consultant's knowledge base with a concentration on Trusts and Fintech.
A new White Paper is introduced on the subject of Financial Gerontology by Dr. James Flanagan, MRFC®. This White Paper, available free at the IARFC Store, expands on the considerations of the financial consultant when working with older clients. These insights give the financial professional a holistic view of the financial planning process in regards to a senior lifestyle, not just financial issues.
Additional contributed articles include:
- Hindsight is 20/20 – Retrospective Viewpoints
- Financial Gerontology
- How Does Giving Back to the Community Lead to Business
- Keeping up with Technology When Your Clients are 18-20 Year Olds!
- Top 10 Mistakes Financial Professionals Make and How to Fix Them
Other Register Highlights
The new Spring Issue of the Journal of Personal Finance is available. It can be downloaded free by members or a hard copy purchased through the IARFC Store.
IARFC leadership weighs in with commentary from the Trustee Chair – Dr. H. Stephen Bailey, MRFC®, the CEO – Leonard R. Simpson, RFC® and the US Chapter President – Bradley K. Maples Sr., MRFC®. They lay out the future of the IARFC and what is in store for the Association in the upcoming months.
Dr. Constance Craig-Mason, MRFC® is starting her position as the new Managing Regional Director (MRD). She is looking for individuals to fill the Region Director positions throughout the US. This network of professionals will work at expanding the membership and the visibility of the IARFC designations and credential.
A shout out to Utah Valley University, Dr. Luke Dean, RFC® and the 3 student teams from UVU who made it to the Finals of the National Financial Plan Competition. Dr. Dean gives his impressions of the National Competition and how he approaches the event with his students year after year.
"As usual, the Register gives an inspiring outlook for the future of the Association through articles by the CEO, US Chapter President, and the MRD," declared Bailey. "As we emerge from our annual in-person meeting in Cincinnati, we are poised to successfully complete an aggressive agenda of expansion by the end of the year. Look forward to positive results from the IARFC!"
To access the Register, visit the IARFC website. Those interested in sharing with others about their practice and being published can reach out to editor Susan Cappa at editor@iarfc.org. An Editorial Calendar for 2022 delineates the topics for the rest of the year. Consider contributing now for the August issue.
