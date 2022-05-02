SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") SD today announced plans to release first quarter 2022 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Company's current 2022 investor presentation, published on March 9, 2022, can be found on the Company's website at http://investors.sandridgeenergy.com/Investor-Relations/.
SandRidge will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to review first quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights. The conference call can be accessed by registering online in advance at https://conferencingportals.com/event/zyeigzBU at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the participant number and conference ID provided upon registration.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Company's website, www.sandridgeenergy.com, under Investor Relations/Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.
About SandRidge Energy, Inc.
SandRidge Energy, Inc. SD is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
SandRidge Energy, Inc.
1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
investors@sandridgeenergy.com
SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.
