DRONEDEK Announces New Partnership with HUSH Aerospace

HUSH is on the forefront of improved drone technology
INDIANAPOLIS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DRONEDEK, known for its "mailbox of the future," that will provide secure deposit of autonomously and traditionally delivered packages, today announced an agreement to work with HUSH Aerospace.
"The future is coming at us fast, and we're ready to meet it with remedies to issues consumers have voiced even as they clamor for drone delivery," said DRONEDEK CEO, Dan O'Toole.
HUSH Aerospace is focused on reducing drone noise levels.
"HUSH is heavily focused on providing safe, low-noise, uncrewed platforms for package delivery. We know that people will not tolerate noisy drones delivering packages to their backyard," said HUSH CEO and Co-founder Zachary Johns.
DRONEDEK is platform agnostic and is constantly iterating on its "mailbox of the future" design to meet delivery needs so any autonomous delivery system can interact with the devices. The company is also working to accommodate all types of packages.
"We really see the DRONEDEK as a new kind of specialty category: mailbox as a service, or MaaS, if you will," O'Toole said. "In the digital age, consumers will be demanding much more of those in the delivery chain. We plan to be their first and best choice."
Fortune Business Insights estimates the overall drone package delivery space to be worth $51 billion by 2028.
DRONEDEK is also working with Alpine 4 Holdings subsidiaries Vayu Aerospace and ElecJet.
About DRONEDEK: DRONEDEK is one of the first companies in the world to focus on package security for traditional and autonomous delivery methods. Designed to accept drone delivery, the DRONEDEK mailbox also accepts traditional mail delivery, and is destined to become an everyday utility service like power or water. The device will keep packages hot or cold; will alert users to package arrival; recharge drones; and even serve as an emergency alert if need be. An app controls when the device is opened for delivery and retrieval and its emergency alarm features. See the mailbox and learn more at www.dronedek.com
Media contact: Cheryl Reed at 317-446-5240
SOURCE DRONEDEK.com
