Cronometer launches feature to promote Women's Health Week

REVELSTOKE, BC, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - In support of National Women's Health Week on May 8-14, Cronometer launches new Women's Health Nutrition Score.
- Normally behind a paywall, the feature will be made available for free for the month of May.
- The app's Nutrition Score feature bundles specific macro and micronutrients together and gives users a percentage value for how they are hitting their targets based off their diet for that day.
- Cronometer's Women's Health Nutrition Score highlights nutrients that women are typically lacking such as iron, magnesium, calcium, vitamin D, and fiber.
- It gives female users an easy way to gauge if they are hitting all their recommended daily intakes for those nutrients.
- A survey of Cronometer users found that 53% of women aged 18-24 reported they have or suspect an iron deficiency, of all users with a nutrient deficiency 56% reported that using Cronometer helped them uncover it.
"Studies using single nutrients to improve health have generally yielded mixed results. A better approach is to look at holistic nutrient profiles." Karen Stark, Lead Nutrition Scientist at Cronometer. "That's where our Nutrition Scores are helpful, and we plan to keep adding more as the research becomes available."
Along with the release of the latest Nutrition Scores, Cronometer notes the limitations of current practices in the medical and nutrition industries when it comes to inclusivity of transgender and non-binary people. Currently, due to a lack of scientific research available to account for other options, nutrient target calculations are sex-based, forcing users to choose a sex in order to accurately calculate settings within the app. Cronometer hopes to improve how the app serves this community and is asking anyone who identifies as transgender or non-binary to reach out to their team at research@cronometer.com to discuss how they can better achieve this.
Cronometer is a free nutrition tracker with the most accurate nutrition database on the market. Unlike other tracking apps, the nutritional data is curated from verified, accurate sources. Cronometer was originally developed by CEO Aaron Davidson in 2005 and started as a personal side project. Over the years it has transformed from a hobby into a thriving business with over 5.5 million users worldwide. They are a proudly Canadian company with a head office based in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, British Columbia.
SOURCE Cronometer
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.