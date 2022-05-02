LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") LTE LTCCF, a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, is pleased to provide an update on its Canadian operations and business activity.

Brooks, Alberta

The Company is pleased to report that Phase 1 construction has started for Brooks' Next Generation Broadband Network. Phase 1 of the project, valued at approximately $13.6 million, is focused on the installation of the backbone network and once completed, Phase 2 will immediately follow which will provide individual connections to residents as well as businesses with construction expected to be completed by December 2023. As construction takes place, additional opportunities will arise whereby individual connections will become part of the overall construction.

Kootenay Region, British Columbia

The Company has been involved in numerous network upgrades for major service providers within the Kootenays. Spanning from Grand Forks BC to the BC / Alberta border, Lite Access' aerial crews have been working diligently to perform network upgrades of existing communications facilities as well as completing new installations throughout the region.

In addition, Lite Access will be installing aerial fibre cables for a major ski hill located in the East Kootenays. The project involves the installation of a fibre cable along the chairlift and will commence within the next few weeks. Total approximate value to date $150,000 with additional work to follow.

Lower Mainland, British Columbia

Lite Access is currently engaged in works at various municipalities throughout the Lower Mainland. Working directly with cities that have approved and have requested narrow trenching as the preferred installation method, Lite Access is perfectly positioned to offer its proven installation methodology for fibre optic installations and expects similar and additional projects in the near future.

Additionally, Lite Access was awarded a fibre build contract valued at over $150,000 from a major Canadian carrier. Lite Access will be providing civils and construction services to install fibre in downtown Vancouver, BC using its advanced deployment and excavation methods. The project commences in May 2022.

Comox , Vancouver Island, British Columbia

The Company reports that it has completed the first phase of a fibre project in Comox. The Company is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the second phase of the project, valued at approximately $237,000. Work is currently underway with completion expected by end of May 2022.

