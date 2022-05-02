Dust Control Systems - 31% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Driven by Increasing Economic Activity & Rapid Industrialization | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dust control systems market size is expected to increase by USD 6.41 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.02%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 31% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany is the key market for the dust control systems market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid industrialization will facilitate the dust control systems market growth in Europe over the forecast period

Dust Control Systems Market - Scope

The dust control systems market covers the following areas:

Dust Control Systems Market - Drivers & Challenges

The increasing economic activity and rapid industrialization is the key driver supporting the dust control systems market growth. Rapid industrialization increases the demand for energy, which necessitates the establishment of new coal and thermal power plants that require dust control systems. For instance, the global food and beverage market is growing due to the hectic lifestyle of people. Moreover, dust control systems are deployed in the food and beverage industry, especially in the packaged food industry, to ensure the high quality of end products. Simultaneously the rising focus on infrastructure in developing and developed economies will necessitate the deployment of dust control systems. Moreover, the governments of several emerging economies such as India and China are investing in infrastructure due to rapid urbanization. Such increasing investments will propel the dust control systems market growth during the forecast period.

However, high cost and ineffective deployment of dust control systems are some of the factors hindering the dust control systems' market growth. There is significant CAPEX required to acquire and install dust control systems. However, the high CAPEX is due to the varying needs of industries. Typically, in some industries, dust is created only under certain conditions, whereas, in other industries, dust might be continuously generated across the process. Some processes might require the hourly disposal of dust, and some processes can accommodate daily or monthly disposal. Different regulatory standards necessitate different dust control solutions. Hence, dust control systems must be customized according to the need of the end-user. Further, the cost of maintenance is also high due to the need to replace parts, filters, and special coatings, and high energy consumption. Thus, high costs will affect the growth of the global dust control systems market during the forecast period

Dust Control Systems Market - Segmentation Analysis

The Dust Control Systems Market is segmented by End-user (Construction, Mining and metallurgy, Energy, Chemical, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The dust control systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovation, technology, price point, geographic coverage, product performance, and allied services to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Beltran Technologies Inc.

Bosstek

Camfil AB

CW Machine Worx

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Donaldson Co. Inc.

DSH Systems Ltd.

Dust Control Technologies Inc.

Duztech AB

EmiControls GmbH

Global Road Technology International Holdings (HK) Ltd.

HEYLO GmbH

Horizon International

Impact Air Systems

Imperial Systems Inc.

JKF Industri AS

Rensa Filtration

Rieco Industries Ltd.

Savic Group

Sly Inc.

Spraying Systems Co.

Trimech Engineers Pvt. Ltd

ABSOLENT AB

Nederman Holding AB

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Teral Aerotech Fans Pvt. Ltd.

Dust Control Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.79 Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beltran Technologies Inc., Bosstek, Camfil AB, CW Machine Worx, Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., DSH Systems Ltd., Dust Control Technologies Inc., Duztech AB, EmiControls GmbH, Global Road Technology International Holdings (HK) Ltd., HEYLO GmbH, Horizon International, Impact Air Systems, Imperial Systems Inc., JKF Industri AS, Rensa Filtration, Rieco Industries Ltd., Savic Group, Sly Inc., Spraying Systems Co., Trimech Engineers Pvt. Ltd, ABSOLENT AB, Nederman Holding AB, Quaker Chemical Corporation, and Teral Aerotech Fans Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

