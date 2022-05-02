TGAL Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo/President: Yasuhiro Kono) is Opening Its Second International Flagship Location Following Singapore, "J's Kitchen New York," on May 2nd, 2022

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the mission to spread "hidden regional tastes" of Japan, TGAL has proudly built an unorthodox combination model Japanese restaurant that incorporates notable local establishments in a single New York location, including "Fukuyoshi" Torokeru-style hamburger steak restaurant of Sagamihara city, "Jinbou Town Feef" roast beef restaurant of Tokyo, "tonkatsu kagura" of Tochigi prefecture, and more.
J's Kitchen provides the enjoyment of experiencing signature regional tastes from all over Japan. We plan to cycle through different specialty brands. Our strength is a business model that nimbly responds to market trends based on customer tastes.
TGAL established J's Kitchen New York as our united states flagship to fulfill the vision of spreading Japanese regional tastes globally. TGAL leads Japan's food delivery industry as the largest food-tech company in Japan. Utilizing our unique food delivery model, we successfully led over 100 brands, 100 franchise stores, and 1,400 virtual restaurants in expanding.
J's Kitchen New York is our model restaurant to demonstrate the specialty dishes of our regional partners in Japan. By demonstrating our menu offerings and supply model, we will continue our vision of expanding worldwide.
Media Contact:
Atsushi Yoneda
9172620434
335366@email4pr.com
https://tgal.jp/
SOURCE TGAL Inc.
