Divi Resorts Offering Free Night with Bookings of Six Nights or More For a Limited Time Only

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For a limited time, Divi Resorts is offering a special free night promotion with bookings of six nights or more. This offer is available until May 9, 2022 for all of Divi's Caribbean resorts on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten, including Divi's new, upper-tier Oceans accommodations, for travel until December 16, 2022.

"Now is a great time to book 2022 travel, whether you're looking for a last-minute spring break, a family summer holiday, an adventure with your best friends, or a romantic getaway with the one you love," said Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. "Travel restrictions are easing on the islands and with our free night offer, you can get an extra night of fun, adventure, relaxation, and family time on us!"

To check availability, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials or use promo code FREENIGHT. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Divi Resorts' tropical Caribbean locations on Aruba Barbados, Bonaires, St. Croix, and St. Maarten provide a wide variety of on-site amenities, including fabulous freshwater pools, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, restaurants with mouthwatering menus, lively bars with creative cocktails, and indulgent spas. Ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement, or families who need room to spread out in large suites, Divi Resorts checks all of the boxes!

This sale also includes Divi's newest Oceans offerings on St. Croix and St. Maarten, Oceans at Divi Carina Bay and Oceans at Divi Little Bay.

Located in the west wing of the completely renovated, adult-only (18+) Divi Carina Bay All-Inclusive Beach Resort & Casino on St. Croix, Oceans at Divi Carina Bay offers 50 spacious hotel rooms with sweeping ocean views right on the resort's expansive white sand beach. Guests can choose from two types of beachfront accommodations with incredible ocean views added perks like fresh robes, gourmet coffee, upgraded bathroom amenities, and more.

For more information on accommodations, amenities, and activities at Oceans at Divi Carina Bay, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/oceans-carina-bay.htm.

Situated on a private peninsula surrounded by turquoise waters, Oceans at Divi Little Bay's exclusive new 98-room Caribbean oasis is located within Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, nestled right next to the resort's expansive pureocean pool and swim-up bar. Oceans at Divi Little Bay offers three types of accommodations with incredible pool and ocean views, and upgraded touches such as fresh robes, comfy slippers, spa amenities, espresso machine, gourmet coffee pods, VIP check-in and checkout, and more.

For more information on accommodations, amenities, and activities at Oceans at Divi Little Bay, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/oceans-little-bay.htm.

Divi Resorts backs its bookings with a pay over time program, a best price guarantee, and optional trip insurance. When it comes to resort safety, the resort has implemented Divi's CLEAN CHECK program with strict health and cleanliness protocols to safeguard and protect guests. Each resort is also adhering to all local government directives. For more information on the CLEAN CHECK program, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/clean-check.htm.

About Divi Resorts: The Caribbean vacation expert for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, a Divi Devotion Discount, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

