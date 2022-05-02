Optoma Introduces Versatile Smart 4K UHD Home Entertainment Projector

Optoma UHD55 delivers eye-catching, big-screen content for incredible entertainment experiences
FREMONT, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, the No. 1 4K UHD projection brand worldwide* and the No. 1 DLP® projection brand in the Americas and worldwide**, continues its commitment to deliver the best home entertainment experience with the debut of the Optoma UHD55 smart true 4K UHD projector.
Immerse yourself in a true 4K UHD cinematic experience at home through stunning, larger-than-life images with the UHD55. Featuring 3,600 lumens of brightness, you can enjoy your movies with the lights on or in the evening. With an impressive 1,200,000:1 contrast ratio, the UHD55 is High Dynamic Range (HDR) and HLG compatible for brighter whites and deeper blacks resulting in brilliant color with 97% DCI-P3 coverage in wide color gamut mode with shutter enabled, enhancing the overall viewing experience.
For gaming enthusiasts, the UHD55 offers a built-in Enhanced Gaming Mode for an incredibly fast response time of 16ms in 4K at 60Hz and 4ms in 1080p at 240Hz, ensuring smooth and immersive gaming experiences. Additionally, the UHD55 offers smart tech integration features throughout, including seamless integration into smart homes with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility.
Offering a sleek and compact design, the UHD55 provides versatile projection and easy content sharing at the touch of a button with the Creative Cast app which allows you to wirelessly display images, documents, and videos from up to four devices.
"We remain committed to meeting the demands for flexible display solutions which have expanded in the home entertainment market during the pandemic. The new Optoma UHD55 combines top-of-the-line features to meet the needs of home entertainment enthusiasts, delivering on image quality, performance and functionality – all at a market-leading price," said Allen Pestell, Head of Product Marketing, Optoma.
Built for hassle-free installation, the UHD55 offers vertical lens shift, 1.3x zoom and 3x3 warping to ensure seamless set-ups in any setting. The UHD55 also features two HDMI 2.0 inputs for connectivity to the latest 4K UHD devices, as well as RS-232 connectivity.
Additional features of the Optoma UHD55 include:
- Resolution: 3480 x 2160 True 4K UHD
- Brightness: 3,600 ANSI lumens
- Contrast Ratio: 1,200,000:1
- Light source: Lamp, up to 15,000 hours of operation in Dynamic Black mode
- HDR and HLG compatible
- Wide Color Gamut support: 97% DCI-P3
- Smart home compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT compatibility
- 1.3x optical zoom
- Horizontal and vertical keystone correction, vertical lens shift and 3x3 warping
The Optoma UHD55 is available for purchase in the United States for an estimated street price of $1,799 and in Canada for $2,599.
For more information, please visit: https://www.optomausa.com/product-details/uhd55
DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments.
*No.1 4K UHD Brand Worldwide
Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2021
**No.1 DLP Brand Worldwide
Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2021, for projectors +1000 lumens
**No.1 DLP Brand in Americas
Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2021, for projectors + 500 lumens
About Optoma Technology, Inc.
Optoma Technology, the No. 1 4K UHD projection brand and the No. 1 DLP projector brand in North America, delivers award-winning video products for the home and on-the-go. With a focus on premium quality and functional style, products are designed with the end-user experience in mind. Optoma products deliver stunning crystal-clear images and exceptional sound with ultimate reliability. Optoma Technology is part of The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.optoma.com.
SOURCE Optoma Technology
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.