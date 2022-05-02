Appdetex® Extends Track Record of Innovation in Digital Brand Protection to Web 3

New Capabilities Help Global Brands Secure Intellectual Property on Today's Internet and Web 3

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdetex, a brand protection leader, today announced additional website detection and domain registration capabilities to eliminate brand abuse across the modern digital universe. With these capabilities, Appdetex can trace and enforce even more illicit use of intellectual property within all digital channels including mobile apps, social media, websites, marketplaces, and beyond. In addition, Appdetex proactively secures brands by providing domain registration solutions for traditional and blockchain domain names.

New Capabilities Help Global Brands Secure Intellectual Property on Today's Internet and Web 3

Combining patent-pending brand protection technologies with the highest levels of domain security enables Appdetex customers to safeguard their intellectual property across the digital universe, including Web 3 and the market's new use of NFTs, blockchain technology and crypto currencies.

"Brand abuse has rapidly evolved as bad actors use more sophisticated marketing techniques to reach victims and obfuscate their tracks with complex brand abuse networks that circumvent traditional brand protection methods," said Rick Farnell, CEO of Appdetex. "Our newly announced capabilities provide innovative approaches to brand protection and domain management that enable brands to continue to deliver authentic experiences to consumers across the modern digital universe."

Appdetex innovations, including the company's patent-pending investigative platform, Tracer®, provide a modern brand protection SaaS platform allowing global brands to discover and take down the broadest set of abuses. With Tracer's comprehensive coverage and detection, Appdetex can correlate a wide set of data points across the digital universe to identify the most egregious offenders. As a result, brands can continue to preserve customer trust.

The company made the announcement at the International Trademark Association's (INTA) 2022 Annual Meeting Live+ in Washington, DC, where more than 6,000 brand owners and intellectual property professionals are gathered from around the world from April 30 to May 4. Visit booth number 402 in the INTA Brand Marketplace for a demonstration of Tracer and the Appdetex Brand Security Platform.

About Appdetex®

Appdetex, a brand protection leader, eliminates brand abuse across the modern, digital universe. Powered by our patent-pending Tracer® technology and machine learning, we trace and enforce the illicit use of intellectual property within all digital channels, including mobile apps, social media, websites, marketplaces, and beyond. Appdetex also proactively secures brands by providing domain registration solutions for traditional and blockchain domain name portfolios.

Founded in 2012, Appdetex has deep roots in applying technical innovation and intellectual property law to securing brands. Some of the world's largest brands, including those in finance, technology, gaming and crypto, trust Appdetex. Visit www.appdetex.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appdetex-extends-track-record-of-innovation-in-digital-brand-protection-to-web-3-301536842.html

SOURCE Appdetex