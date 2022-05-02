BED BATH & BEYOND® KICKSTARTS BACK-TO-COLLEGE SEASON ON "DECISION DAY"

New Products and The Most Convenient Services Make Planning Easier Than Ever

Klarna and Bed Bath & Beyond Team Up to Offer Shopping Spree Sweeps

UNION, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY is officially kicking off this year's Back-to-College season on Sunday, May 1, also known as college "Decision Day." As graduating teens formalize their post-high school commitments, Bed Bath & Beyond will be there to help college-bound kids and their parents prepare for the transition to a campus residence with all the goods, gear, and convenient services needed to create a comfortable, functional, personalized, and happy home away from home.

"Bed Bath & Beyond has long been a favorite destination for the college set, trusted for having all the essential products and services needed to outfit a dorm room or off-campus apartment," said Rafeh Masood, EVP and Chief Customer Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond. "Back-to-College gets underway even earlier this year as more people join "Decision Day" excitement. Whether it's bedding or bath accessories, storage and organization solutions, kitchen essentials or home decor, Bed Bath & Beyond offers a range of products—all at accessible prices—to ensure students are equipped for on- or off-campus living. Our array of convenient services, from Pack & Hold® and the College Savings Pass™ to College Shopping Checklists – make the process easier than ever."

Bed Bath & Beyond's Back-to-College Services

Returning to the Back-to-College line-up this year are Bed Bath & Beyond's customer-favorite services designed to make going back-to-campus easier, more convenient, and more affordable for all families. Students and their parents have access to:

Bed Bath & Beyond College Savings Pass : 20 percent off every student purchase, Sunday, May 1 through Friday, Sept. 30 (standard coupon terms apply)

Pack & Hold® : allows students to shop locally or online and pick up items when needed, at a store near campus (Available starting mid-May)

Back-to-College Online Shopping Checklist: helpful list ensures collegiate students have everything needed for college living

Same Day Delivery: get purchases fast and easy, no car required!

Favorite BTC Products at Bed Bath & Beyond

Whether it's freshman year and the first time on campus or a returning sophomore, junior or senior, Back-to-College shopping lists never seem to shrink. Thankfully, Bed Bath & Beyond is a one-stop solution for all the campus must-haves, offering affordable bedding, bath, storage and small appliances for every stage of college life.

Bedding: From bedding basics like mattress protectors and toppers, pillows for every sleep style and the ubiquitous Twin XL sheets, to fashion bedding options like comforters, throws, shams and decorative pillows from favorite national brands like UGG ® and Bed Bath & Beyond's exclusive Owned Brands like Wild Sage™ and Simply Essential™, students can build a cozy bed perfect for sleeping and studying. For the minimalists who prefer to keep it simple to the fashionistas who like to mix and match colors, patterns and textures, Bed Bath & Beyond has options to suit every style.

Bath: Whether sharing a communal dorm bathroom or one of the lucky few who has their own private loo, Bed Bath & Beyond has all the essential items to power your shower hour, including towels, robes, slippers and flip-flops, shower caddies, bathmats and shower curtains. Bed Bath & Beyond also offers tons of bath, beauty, and wellness products, including toiletries, hair dryers, vitamins, cleaning products and much more.

Storage: Dorms and apartments are small-space living, so storage solutions are a must-have for college students. Make storage and organization simple with plastic bins and crates, underbed boxes, space bags, shelving units, rolling carts, slim-lined hangers, shoe racks, cubbies and every manner of desk organizers. Conquer clutter and maximize every inch of space with Bed Bath & Beyond's Squared Away™ and Simply Essential™ storage solutions.

Kitchen & Small Appliances: Outfitting your college apartment kitchen or dorm kitchenette doesn't have to be daunting. With the right mix of must-have products, mealtime, snack-time or coffee-time (which is ALL the time) can be a breeze. Mini fridges, microwaves, toaster ovens and countertop grills are perennial favorites. Coffee makers from national brands like Keurig® and Black + Decker™, full-sized and hand-emulsion blenders from Ninja® and Cuisinart®, and hydration solutions from SodaStream®, Brita® and Cirkul® will keep the beverages flowing both day and night. Affordable and durable cookware sets, tableware, and kitchen gadgets from Bed Bath & Beyond's own Simply Essential™ and Our Table™ brands, as well many national brands, round out the kitchen shopping list.

Klarna Sweepstakes

Knowing money is always on the mind of college students and their parents, financial payment partner Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments, and shopping service, has teamed up with Bed Bath & Beyond to launch a Back-to-College sweepstakes that runs from May 1 through July 17 in the 50 U.S./D.C. During that period, shoppers will be able to enter for a chance to win one of five Back-to-College shopping sprees, either one Grand Prize of $1,500 in Bed Bath & Beyond® eGift Cards or one of four First Prizes, a $500 eGift Card. No Purchase Necessary. 18+ (19+ AL/NE). Ends 7/17/22. For Sweepstakes entry and rules, visit www.2022collegesweeps.com.

Surround-Sound Marketing Support

Bed Bath & Beyond's integrated marketing effort to support the 2022 Back-to-College season leads with the make it yours campaign, rooted in the premise and promise that wherever students go to college, however they create their space, Bed Bath & Beyond can help "make it cozy, make it styled, make it easy and make it yours." The campaign will come to life via :15 spots for connected TV; print and digital paid media; DTC mailers and emails; a comprehensive college influencer program; ongoing social content; and partner activations.

All Bed Bath & Beyond products for college-bound customers are available in-store and online through the app or dedicated sitelet at bedbathandbeyond.com. Customers can order everything from fan favorites to everyday essentials through a variety of omnichannel services, including Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS), Contactless Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery at stores across the U.S. and Canada.

