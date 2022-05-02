Jordi Mullor Joins Rebalance as Vice President of Growth, Expanding Firm's Growth Division

BETHESDA, Md. and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebalance, an award-winning wealth management firm that offers world-class investing, financial planning, and personalized advice to individual investors and small businesses, announces the addition of Jordi Mullor to the team as Vice President of Growth.

The Rebalance360 service platform provides clients with financial planning, investment management, and expert advice. In his role at Rebalance, Mullor will focus on developing and implementing growth initiatives that will drive growth on both the traditional wealth and Better K business lines.

"Jordi is a mission-driven professional who has transformed the lives of clients through stellar financial planning and wealth management," said Scott Puritz, Rebalance Managing Director. "His values and commitment to helping people grow and succeed perfectly align with our mission at Rebalance, which is to help people live well and retire with more."

Mullor comes to Rebalance from Hightower Advisors, where he implemented scalable growth initiatives for numerous Hightower firms. Before Hightower, Mullor spent nine years in a variety of roles at Boston-area RIA Lexington Wealth Management, including Head of Marketing and Operations. He was also a member of the executive team for most of his tenure at the firm, which was acquired by Hightower Advisors in 2019.

"I am excited to join such a vibrant and independent company as Rebalance as the Vice President of Growth," said Mullor. "Becoming part of such a talented group of finance professionals is motivating, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to play a key role in the future growth and evolution of the firm."

Mullor graduated from Cameron University with a BS in Business Administration and earned dual Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Finance (MSF) from the McCallum Graduate School of Business at Bentley University. While studying at Cameron, he played varsity tennis all four years and achieved NCAA Division II All-American status during his senior year. He was recently inducted into the University's Athletic Hall of Fame for his career.

Mullor is an avid rock climber and often can be found scaling the peaks of New England mountains in his free time or traveling to remote places looking for an adventure. He also is passionate about making a positive impact in the world: He led an agricultural development organization in Ghana and Burkina Faso in West Africa for a couple of years before settling down in the Boston area. His recent volunteer activities have included Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts with World Central Kitchen, COVID-19 support, and U.S. Congressional lobbying work for the ONE Campaign.

A native of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, he now resides in Somerville, MA with his partner Amanda and their 85 lb. dog, Charlie.

For more information about Jordi and Rebalance, visit https://www.rebalance360.com/team-member/jordi-mullor/

About Rebalance

Rebalance is an award-winning investment firm that provides its clients with access to a fundamentally different and better set of investment options. For individual consumers, Rebalance360 combines world-class investing, financial planning, and personalized advice into a powerful and transformative approach to wealth management. Small business clients trust the firm's Better K offering to help them reduce their 401(k) fees by up to 50%, improve employee participation, and "bring alive" employer-based retirement savings plans.

The Rebalance Investment Committee is anchored by four of the most respected experts in the finance world: Professor Emeritus Burton Malkiel, the world-renowned Senior Economist at Princeton University and author of A Random Walk Down Wall Street; Dr. Charley Ellis, the former longtime chairman of the Yale University Endowment; and Jay Vivian, the former Managing Director of IBM's $100+ billion in retirement investment funds for more than 300,000 employees worldwide; and Kristi Craig, CFA, the first-ever Chief Investment Officer of the National Geographic Society, where she oversees a $1.4 billion endowment.

Rebalance is headquartered in Bethesda, Md. and Palo Alto, Calif., and currently manages more than 600 clients with more than $1 billion in financial assets under management. In 2018, Rebalance was honored by Schwab's Pacesetter IMPACT Award™ for Innovation and Growth.

