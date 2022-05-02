LEIDOS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE GOLDMAN SACHS INDUSTRIALS AND MATERIALS CONFERENCE 2022

Live Audio Webcast Available on May 10, 2022 from 9:40 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. ET
RESTON, Va., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos LDOS, a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference being held in New York, NY.
Chris Cage, Chief Financial Officer, will engage in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 9:40 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for one year afterward.
About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.
CONTACTS:
Media contact:
Investor Relations:
Melissa Lee Dueñas
Stuart Davis
571.526.6850
571.526.6124
SOURCE Leidos
