SBA Dallas-Fort Worth District Office Names Bold Entity CEO 2022 Minority Business Champion of the Year

DALLAS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valerie Jimenez, founder and CEO of Bold Entity, an innovative marketing agency specializing in strategic solutions for small to mid-size B2B companies, has been selected by the U.S Small Business Administration (SBA) Dallas-Fort Worth Office as the District 2022 Minority Business Champion of the Year.

The awards program celebrates the achievements of small businesses and the contributions they have made to their communities and our nation's economy. Jimenez is being honored for her dedication to helping small businesses increase their revenue by providing them with strategic marketing tools.

"At Bold Entity, we see ourselves as more than a marketing agency for small businesses," said Jimenez. "We are growth partners and catalysts of prosperity that help small businesses grow, which in turn helps strengthen our economy, creating opportunity and good for all. That is why this recognition from the SBA is so special to me and my team."

Born in El Paso, Texas to Mexican parents, Jimenez is a first-generation Mexican American business owner. She started her marketing agency, Bold Entity, in 2010 after discovering a passion for working with small businesses and sharing their unique stories with the world.

Bold Entity is dedicated to leveling the playing field by creating efficient marketing tools and processes that allow them to approach marketing in the same way a Fortune 100 would - with strategic focus, insights-driven tactics, and quantifiable results.

The 2022 Salute to North Texas Small Business Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday May 5th from 2:00 to 3:30pm at the DEC, Community Navigator in Dallas. At that time, awards will be presented to the winners in honor of National Small Business Week.

About Bold Entity:

Bold Entity empowers companies with unique ideas to reach their marketing goals by providing exceptional creative services that deliver positive experiences. Our proven methodology aligns with your goals to ensure that you are represented both digitally and traditionally. Through our innovative methodology, we are able to propel our clients into a thriving position in the marketplace. To learn more about Bold Entity, visit http://www.boldentity.com.

