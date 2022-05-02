Agency Mania Solutions Once Again Sponsors 2022's ANA Advertising Financial Management Conference

Partnership management software company reissues support of the large-scale event's mission to drive greater efficiencies, cost savings and ROI in advertising and marketing.

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) announced today its sponsorship and support of the 2022 Advertising Financial Management (AFM) Conference held by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) May 2-4 in Orlando Florida. For four years, the industry leading partnership management SaaS firm has sponsored this event, as an ideal opportunity to raise broad awareness of Agency Mania Solutions' evolving capabilities and commitment to innovation. The event brings together client-side agency relations, marketing procurement, finance professionals from the world's largest advertisers. As a proud supporter of the Q&A Social Sponsorship, AMS will drive attendees to submit questions from the conference's I/O platform and engage in the Q&A time at the end of every presentation. The company will also share additional insight and perspective with attendees on how to drive efficiency and results with agency partners and marketing suppliers. Virtual attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the company through the platform to learn how to drive operational efficiencies and top results for advertisers in a challenging and rapidly changing environment.

"We are thrilled to welcome once again industry leaders – long term colleagues and new ones - across the advertising spectrum. This is a once-a-year opportunity to reconnect and get a glimpse at what's top of mind for agency leaders and brand advertisers around the world," said Bruno Gralpois, Co-Founder and Principal, Agency Mania Solutions and an industry pioneer. "The interest in innovative custom cloud-based solutions to replace decades-old, manual and clumsy ways to engage and collaborate with agencies has never been stronger than it is today. The world's largest brands simply cannot afford to miss the opportunity to streamline and automate valuable client-agency interactions and by doing so, drive greater economic value to their organizations. This event has always been the perfect venue for AMS to proudly showcase its expanding cloud-based agency management technology offering."

The Agency Mania Solutions' team will be in-person for the entirety of the conference, using the opportunity to network with like-minds and be a resource to those looking to up-level their agency partnerships. Look for them on the Event Sponsor Page as a leader in client/agency relationship management. The AMS team will also be sharing live perspective and key learnings via social media. Follow Agency Mania Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter, as well as Bruno Gralpois on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Agency Mania Solutions

Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) is a Seattle-based company offering automated, customizable, SaaS-based solutions designed to significantly improve the ability of brand advertisers to effectively manage their valuable agency and supplier relationships. AMS is dedicated to helping the world's largest brands realize greater value from their partnerships in order to navigate change and drive better business outcomes. The pressure of constant change on global brands – a proliferation of channels, digitalization of every facet of marketing, investor expectations and constrained budgets – makes it an absolute requirement for brands and agencies to produce more effective outcomes. AMS empowers them to get there. For more information, visit http://www.agencymania.com.

