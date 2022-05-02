FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES "THE ARMORY" & NAMES JAY "JVY" RICHARDSON CREATIVE DIRECTOR

GAMING LOUNGE AND RETAIL STORE TO CELEBRATE FAZE CLAN'S EXPANSION OF CONSUMER PRODUCTS INTO ELECTRONICS & GAMING GEAR

IMMERSIVE POP-UP SPACE WILL BE OPEN WEEKENDS & SELECT DATES FROM MAY 14TH - JUNE 10TH WITH EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-EDITION DROPS & COLLABORATIONS TO BE ANNOUNCED

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FaZe Clan, Inc. ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announces their first-ever immersive gaming lounge and retail pop-up store "The Armory." Located off Melrose & Fairfax in Los Angeles, CA, The Armory will be open to the public on select dates from May 14th to June 10th in celebration of FaZe Clan's expansion into gaming products and electronics. The creative vision for The Armory was built from the mind of FaZe Clan's longtime in-house designer and newly appointed Creative Director Jay Richardson (aka JVY ).

The Armory will draw visitors into both physical and digital worlds with different showrooms designed to give fans a special opportunity to engage with and purchase the brand's first-ever custom gaming products and electronics, plus limited-edition merchandise drops and high-profile collaborations that will be exclusive only to the pop-up. FaZe Clan has teamed up with longtime partner NTWRK to operate The Armory and deliver an amazing fan experience. The gaming lounge will include multiple esports-pro-level gaming setups plus a big screen for console gaming. The shopping experience will be uniquely designed with a spotlight on brand-new tech accessories and peripherals including custom keyboards and 3D keycaps as FaZe Clan expands their consumer product offerings into an entirely new realm. The Armory will host tournaments and events, and fans can expect prizes and giveaways all throughout the month-long pop-up event.

"This is an exciting moment for FaZe and a celebration of the next chapter of our consumer product offerings," says Derek Chestnut, VP and Head of Consumer Products. "We've hosted pop-ups before, but have never had a retail space for this length of time allowing us to curate and program a true FaZe experience. Our goal is to bring gaming culture to life in the heart of the Fairfax streetwear scene while ultimately creating a space for our fans to interact with each other, our talent and our new products."

"Our vision for The Armory is a first-of-its-kind shopping experience born at the intersection of gaming, streetwear and internet culture," says FaZe Clan's Creative Director Jay "JVY" Richardson. "We want our community to be ahead of the trends with the most fire pieces. Our approach with this pop-up is showing the fans what's next and where we're at in the future already. The store itself is essentially the vortex entry point and it's being conveyed through the graphics of all the featured items you'll see. Our design and product team goes crazy with bringing unique ideas and perspectives to merchandise."

FaZe Clan will be announcing surprise drops all month long; more details soon.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

ABOUT NTWRK

Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2021, NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, virtual shopping festivals and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned Creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. Under the motto "Shop. Watch. Connect," NTWRK provides a one-of-a-kind digital shopping experience for Gen-Z and millennial consumers.

