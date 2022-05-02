TRICORBRAUN APPOINTS SENIOR LEADERSHIP ROLES

Scott Beamer Named CFO; Declan McCarthy Appointed President, TricorBraun Europe
ST. LOUIS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun has named Scott Beamer Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Declan McCarthy, who has been appointed President, TricorBraun Europe. Both report to President and CEO Court Carruthers.
"Scott's background and accomplishments with growing, global organizations make him an ideal fit for TricorBraun," said Carruthers. "Our entire team is thrilled to welcome Scott, and we look forward to his contributions as we continue to execute our growth strategies while building the best place for the best people in packaging."
Beamer joins TricorBraun with extensive financial leadership experience, including nearly a decade in Chief Financial Officer roles. Most recently he served as Vice President and CFO at CMC Materials CCMP. Previously, he served as CFO at Stepan Company and spent 16 years in global finance roles at PPG Industries. Beamer will serve on the company's Executive Leadership Team.
McCarthy Appointed to Newly-Created Role of President, TricorBraun Europe
After serving as TricorBraun's CFO for three and a half years and overseeing significant growth, McCarthy has been appointed President, TricorBraun Europe. In this newly-created role, he will drive growth of the company's European businesses. McCarthy will continue to serve on the company's Executive Leadership Team.
"It's an exciting time for our European business and I am confident in Declan's abilities to lead through our next stage of growth," said Carruthers. "I am grateful for his hard work and significant achievements, not only as CFO, but as part of our Executive Leadership Team. Declan is an exceptional leader and the right person to guide our fantastic team in Europe."
About TricorBraun
Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader and North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. We leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power to identify the best sourcing partners and cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 1,700 packaging professionals operating from more than 75 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
SOURCE TricorBraun
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.