ComplySci earns bronze Stevie® award, named Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year. 

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci, the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance solutions for the financial services sector, was named the winner of a bronze Stevie® Award in the Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year (up to 2,500 employees) category in the 20th American Business Awards® today.

"We are honored to be recognized by the American Business Awards® alongside so many outstanding organizations," said ComplySci Chief Executive Officer Amy Kadomatsu. "Last year was a truly transformative one with the investment from K1 and the completion of several landmark acquisitions which have helped us grow our team and product offerings at a truly rapid pace."

In 2021, ComplySci saw a $120 million growth investment from K1 Investment Management. The company also completed three major acquisitions, bringing aboard RIA in a Box, NRS and illumis, accelerating innovation across its products and creating a next generation suite of compliance solutions for the financial services industry. It continues to work to leverage the industry's most experienced and talented professionals to create a full suite of governance, risk and compliance consulting, technology, managed services, analytics and outsourcing solutions.

"Enterprise and third-party risks are a big topic in the board room and Complysci's product offerings and features can play a key role in de-cluttering regulatory needs and encouraging ethical practices for firms," said Stevie® judges. "Its products can play a vital role in addressing potential insider trading issues and discovering and reporting potential conflicts of interest, while helping financial institutions with investment banking portfolios stay within compliance boundaries."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale. Learn more about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners.

About ComplySci

ComplySci believes advanced compliance technology empowers compliance professionals to transform their business. More than 7,000 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions, rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated platform to stay ahead of risk and unlock the strategic potential of their compliance data. The company's family of firms includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box, illumis, a ComplySci company, NRS, a ComplySci company, and ITEGRIA®, a division of RIA in a Box.

Together, the family of firms offer a full suite of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) consulting, technology, managed services, analytics and outsourcing solutions for the financial services industry. Its regulatory technology solutions help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage and report on risk and conflicts of interest, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations and other Code of Ethics violations. Learn more at complysci.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

