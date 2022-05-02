DICK'S Sporting Goods First Quarter Results Call Scheduled for May 25th

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS will announce results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call is being webcast and can be accessed at DICK'S Sporting Goods' Investor Relations website at investors.dicks.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least fifteen minutes early to register and download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived on the Company's website for approximately twelve months.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods DKS creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

(724) 273-3400 or investors@dcsg.com

Media Relations:

(724) 273-5552 or press@dcsg.com

Category: Financial

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dicks-sporting-goods-first-quarter-results-call-scheduled-for-may-25th-301536733.html

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.