Amerijet's Vice President of Flight Operations, Matthew Macri receives ESGR Patriot Award

MIAMI, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerijet International Airlines and Vice President of Flight Operations, Matthew Macri received the US Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award. The award is in recognition of their support of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jack Vaughn's multiple United States Army Reserve deployments.
The Patriot Award recognizes individual supervisors for providing outstanding support and flexibility to National Guard or Reserve service members and their families.
"Having served in a reserve component of our military, I understand the challenges faced by our citizen soldiers, reflects Marci. "As an employer, we must provide support to those on our team who continue to sacrifice for our country."
Matthew Macri was nominated by Army Reservist and Amerijet First Officer, Jack Vaughn. In his nomination, he said, "Amerijet ensured I was taken care of and provided job security during multiple activations and demobilizations. I feel they encompass what a civilian soldier supporter is all about."
ESGR was created by the Department of Defense to promote cooperation and understanding between citizen warriors and their employers.
"Amerijet is thrilled to receive this recognition, but the real heroes are the men and women who serve our country and the families that support them. We will continue to do our part and are honored to help our service members, said COO, Craig Bentley.
About Amerijet
With more than 45 years of experience in the air cargo industry, Amerijet operates its own dedicated fleet of freighters from its primary hub at the Miami International Airport to destinations throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, South America and Europe. Amerijet's portfolio of worldwide scheduled, long‐term and short‐term ACMI and CMI charter services provide seamless and transparent transportation solutions for customers shipping time-sensitive, valuable, hazardous material, temperature-controlled and other commodity types.
More information about Amerijet can be accessed at www.amerijet.com.
SOURCE Amerijet International, Inc.
