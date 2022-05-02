Rectitude 369 Acquires Managed Hosting Division and Government Cloud

WOODLANDS, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectitude 369 has acquired the Managed Hosting and Government Cloud Division from a Dallas-based IT Solutions Provider. Under the agreement, Managed Hosting and Government Cloud Customers contracts and support will transfer to Rectitude 369.
Rectitude 369 is a technology solutions provider that has more than 75 years of combined experience working with cybersecurity, data center, cloud, networking, and unified communications technologies.
The acquisition has allowed Rectitude 369 to become FedRAMP authorized, a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Additionally, they have achieved FISMA compliance with data security guidance set by FISMA and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
"Rectitude 369 will continue to maintain current colocation facilities to support customers as they transition. Because Rectitude 369 is a partner of the seller, the transition is expected to be seamless," said Jeremy Roach, Founder and CTO of Rectitude 369. "Our organization is committed to building upon the success that has been achieved in the previous years in the Managed Hosting Business, as well as growing our services and maintaining a high standard of customer care throughout every level of service."
"We are honored to have the opportunity to offer our clients more value," said Kevin Hill, CFO at Rectitude 369. "We're excited to grow our partnership with the new customers."
Rectitude 369, LLC & NetRaven, LLC are leaders in secure IT transformation. Their team of technology experts pairs integrity with reliable and scalable technology solutions. They help plan, design, and implement enterprise networking, network security, fully managed NOC/SOC services, and unified communications.
Contact:
Rectitude 369
866.665.8132
info@rectitude369.com
SOURCE Rectitude 369
