Euclid Chemical Wins 2022 Top Products Award From Concrete Contractor

CLEVELAND, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Chemical, a leading manufacturer of concrete and masonry construction products, recently took home the 2022 Top Products Award from Concrete Contractor in recognition of its Dural Aquatight 100 Plus product.

Presented by Concrete Contractor, a nationally recognized magazine serving concrete construction professionals, the 2022 Top Products Award recognizes the industry's best products that have gained interest from end-users and concrete professionals alike. Award winners are chosen by Concrete Contractor's editorial team based on factors such as innovation, dependability and user engagement.

A solvent-free, modified epoxy coating, Dural Aquatight 100 Plus was designed to combat water-related damage and ensure optimal concrete protection and repair. This reduces moisture vapor emissions from concrete surfaces prior to applying a finished flooring system. Dural Aquatight 100 Plus can be applied to new and existing concrete slabs across applications such as a warehouses, industrial/retail facilities, office spaces, supermarkets and food processing plants. This low-VOC coating exceeds the requirements of the ASTM F3010-13 industry standard by providing up to 25 pounds of moisture vapor reduction, as well as a barrier against high-alkaline conditions at the highest level.

"The modern concrete industry pushes contractors to work smarter, more productively and be as efficient as possible," said Jonathan Kozlowski, editor of Concrete Contractor. "These solutions were designed to not only help overcome the challenges contractors face on a daily basis, but do so with innovative ideas and the ingenuity for them to be successful in the years to come."

Additional information on award recipients can be found in the April/May/June issue of Concrete Contractor and via forconstructionpros.com/concrete.

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical's expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

