Euclid Chemical Wins 2022 Top Products Award From Concrete Contractor

CLEVELAND, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Chemical, a leading manufacturer of concrete and masonry construction products, recently took home the 2022 Top Products Award from Concrete Contractor in recognition of its Dural Aquatight 100 Plus product.
Presented by Concrete Contractor, a nationally recognized magazine serving concrete construction professionals, the 2022 Top Products Award recognizes the industry's best products that have gained interest from end-users and concrete professionals alike. Award winners are chosen by Concrete Contractor's editorial team based on factors such as innovation, dependability and user engagement.
A solvent-free, modified epoxy coating, Dural Aquatight 100 Plus was designed to combat water-related damage and ensure optimal concrete protection and repair. This reduces moisture vapor emissions from concrete surfaces prior to applying a finished flooring system. Dural Aquatight 100 Plus can be applied to new and existing concrete slabs across applications such as a warehouses, industrial/retail facilities, office spaces, supermarkets and food processing plants. This low-VOC coating exceeds the requirements of the ASTM F3010-13 industry standard by providing up to 25 pounds of moisture vapor reduction, as well as a barrier against high-alkaline conditions at the highest level.
"The modern concrete industry pushes contractors to work smarter, more productively and be as efficient as possible," said Jonathan Kozlowski, editor of Concrete Contractor. "These solutions were designed to not only help overcome the challenges contractors face on a daily basis, but do so with innovative ideas and the ingenuity for them to be successful in the years to come."
Additional information on award recipients can be found in the April/May/June issue of Concrete Contractor and via forconstructionpros.com/concrete.
About Euclid Chemical
Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical's expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.
SOURCE The Euclid Chemical Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.