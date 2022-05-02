Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Gordan Ball PLLC Announce Class Action Settlement Involving Purchasers of Miller Energy Common Stock

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
EASTERN DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE
Plaintiffs,
v.
KPMG LLP,
Defendant.
Case No. 3:16-cv-121 (TAV)
TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED MILLER ENERGY RESOURCES, INC. ("MILLER ENERGY") COMMON STOCK OR SERIES C OR SERIES D PREFERRED STOCK BETWEEN AUGUST 29, 2011 AND JULY 30, 2015, INCLUSIVE, OR PURCHASED MILLER ENERGY SERIES C OR SERIES D PREFERRED STOCK PURSUANT TO OR TRACEABLE TO CERTAIN PUBLIC OFFERINGS (THE "SETTLEMENT CLASS")
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, that a hearing will be held on June 30, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., before the Honorable Thomas A. Varlan at the Howard A. Baker, Jr. United States Courthouse, 800 Market Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, for the purpose of determining (1) whether the proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned action (the "Action") for the principal amount of $35,000,000 for the Settlement Class (the "Settlement") should be approved by the Court as fair, just, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether a Final Judgment and Order of Dismissal should be entered by the Court dismissing the Action with prejudice; (3) whether the Plan of Allocation is fair, reasonable, and adequate and should be approved; and (4) whether the application of Co-Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys' fees in the amount of 33 1/3% of the Settlement Fund, litigation expenses not to exceed $600,000, and Notice and Administration Expenses incurred in connection with the Action should be approved.
IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED SHARES OF COMMON OR SERIES C OR SERIES D PREFERRED STOCK OF MILLER ENERGY DURING THE PERIOD FROM AUGUST 29, 2011 THROUGH JULY 30, 2015, INCLUSIVE, OR PURCHASED MILLER ENERGY SERIES C OR SERIES D PREFERRED STOCK PURSUANT TO OR TRACEABLE TO CERTAIN PUBLIC OFFERINGS, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS ACTION.
You may obtain copies of a detailed Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release form by writing to Miller Energy-KPMG Securities Settlement, PO Box 5024, Portland, OR 97208-5024, visiting www.MillerEnergy-KPMGsecuritiessettlement.com or calling the claims administrator at 855-604-1841.
If you are a Settlement Class member, in order to share in the distribution of the Settlement fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release postmarked no later than August 18, 2022, establishing that you are entitled to recovery.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Miller Energy common or Series C or Series D preferred stock during the Class Period and you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion postmarked no later than June 16, 2022, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice referred to above. All Settlement Class members who do not timely and validly request exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the applicable stipulation of Settlement.
Any objection to the Settlement must be mailed to each of the following recipients no later than June 16, 2022.
Clerk of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee
Howard H. Baker, Jr. United States Courthouse
800 Market Street, Suite 130
Knoxville, TN 37902
Co-Lead Counsel for Plaintiffs:
COHEN MILSTEIN SELLERS & TOLL PLLC
Laura H. Posner
88 Pine Street, 14th Floor
New York, NY 10005
GORDON BALL PLLC
Gordon Ball
7001 Old Kent Drive
Knoxville, TN 37919
Counsel for Defendant KPMG:
MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY LLP
Gregory G. Ballard
Ludwig von Rigal
One Vanderbilt Avenue
New York, NY 10017
WALLER LANSDEN DORTCH & DAVIS, LLP
Paul S. Davidson
511 Union Street, Suite 2700
Nashville, TN 37219
LEWIS ROCA ROTHGERBER CHRISTIE LLP
Gary F. Bendinger
201 East Washington St., Suite 1200
Phoenix, AZ 85004
PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OF THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.
If you have questions about the Settlement, you may contact the claims administrator at the address or phone number listed above.
DATED: May 2, 2022
BY ORDER OF THE COURT
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
EASTERN DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE
URL// www.MillerEnergy-KPMGsecuritiessettlement.com
SOURCE Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Gordan Ball PLLC
