A Fast-Paced, Gripping High-Fantasy Story Set 7 Millennia from Now, After Earth is Lost and Forgotten to Time

SAN ANTONIO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jon Murdoch has made his authorial debut with "Tera: Ascendance," a high-stakes, adrenaline-packed science-fiction and high-fantasy story; the first installment in a trilogy, where Earth is lost and forgotten to time and remembered only through tales told through three Masters.
The book transports readers to the planet Tera, where the citizens have one of the most advanced civilizations, touting energy manipulation and advanced warfare. Teranians developed a vastly superior world, in all fields of technology, compared to other alien life; however, Tera was not always perfect. With its original creation on Earth itself, in the year 2048, a faction known as Terraformers, or Creators of Earth, fought to create the country, Tera. Over time, Tera grew in population, wealth, and escaped to their own new planet. Teranians built an arsenal unmatched by any other civilization. With that arsenal, an army was also assembled, an army unlike anything the universe has ever seen, and its Masters.
"Anyone who loves space, technology, or overpowered characters should get a kick out of this story," Murdoch said. "I also do my own research into many subjects presented within the book, to make everything as realistic as possible. "
Originally started while stationed in Afghanistan in 2010, "Tera: Ascendance" draws from Murdoch's incredible imagination, personal experiences and military background. Although a science fiction story, Murdoch has worked to make it relatable.
"The more relatable a story is the more it can pull the reader in to the universe itself," Murdoch said. " I've been developing this universe over the past 15 years or so. I don't just put in a scenario and place it as downright fact, I explain to the reader how it is plausible in the first place."
"Tera: Ascendance"
By Jon Murdoch
ISBN: 978-1-6655-4924-0 (softcover); ISBN 978-1-6655-4922-6 (electronic)
Available at AuthorHouse Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Jon Murdoch was always good at making stuff up - building stories from nothing, on a whim. A few characters started from simple inspiration, from various media during his school days, growing into a small world. Years later, while on post overseas, he decided to spread that imagination to paper, cementing his desire to write. Ten years of building from that first attempt and that single world bloomed into a vast universe.
