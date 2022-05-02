PrideStaff Expands with New Staffing and Employment Agency in Brooklyn - Queens

PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce the opening of a new staffing and employment agency in Brooklyn – Queens, New York.

FRESNO, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce the opening of a new staffing and employment agency in Brooklyn – Queens, New York. The new office will offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of office, administrative and light industrial disciplines for employers and job seekers throughout Brooklyn and Queens Counties.

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to bring PrideStaff's reputation of excellence to Brooklyn and Queens," said Paul Matthews, Owner/Strategic-Partner of the Brooklyn – Queens office. "Having grown up in the New York City area, I consider it both an honor and a privilege to provide staffing and employment solutions here with PrideStaff."

"We are the first PrideStaff office to open in the five boroughs market, so I'm eager to expand our presence in this part of the country and build a successful staffing agency, one relationship and one placement at a time," continued Matthews. "I look forward to developing solutions that are both cost-effective and sound for the bottom line of all our clients, while providing a path to meaningful employment for local job seekers."

As a national staffing organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from the staffing equation. The Brooklyn – Queens office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial, administrative and professional candidates for employers in their market.

The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest .5% of staffing firms in the industry. According to ClearlyRated, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands such as Amazon and Netflix. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm's detractors from its promoters.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

