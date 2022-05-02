Texas de Brazil partners with The Honor Foundation during the month of May to benefit members of the Special Operations Forces community in finding their next career

All guests dining at all locations of Texas de Brazil Churrascarias within the U.S. will be able to support The Honor Foundation (THF) and its mission to serve veterans transitioning out of the military with honor for life, so their next mission is clear and continues to impact the world. The Brazilian-American steakhouse brand will showcase this partnership through a month-long fundraising campaign to benefit the organization's program to help veterans apply their skills, work ethic, and leadership to the private sector.

HOUSTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All guests dining at all locations of Texas de Brazil Churrascarias within the U.S. will be able to support The Honor Foundation (THF) and its mission to serve veterans transitioning out of the military with honor for life, so their next mission is clear and continues to impact the world. The Brazilian-American steakhouse brand will showcase this partnership through a month-long fundraising campaign to benefit the organization's program to help veterans apply their skills, work ethic, and leadership to the private sector.

During the month of May, Texas de Brazil guests dining at domestic locations or picking up to-go orders can support these elite military veterans. Contributions of any dollar amount may be simply added to the bottom of the check, and for every $5 donated, the guest will receive a $5 certificate to use at a later date. Matching gift certificates have a maximum potential of $50 and may be redeemed during a future visit. Texas de Brazil will be matching donations all month long up to $25,000 and no purchase is necessary to contribute.

"As a proud citizen of this wonderful nation, I feel it's our corporate duty to provide support for those who have sacrificed and who've dedicated so much of themselves to us," said Salim Asrawi, president of Texas de Brazil. "We're excited to partner with an organization that shares these same virtues and objectives and look forward to a successful campaign."

Matt Stevens, CEO of The Honor Foundation, is excited for this partnership opportunity:

"The philanthropic work of Salim and the team at Texas de Brazil is inspirational and The Honor Foundation is grateful to be a partner for their May fundraiser, for the second consecutive year."

91% of Special Operators feel transition out of the military is more difficult than combat deployment and being separated from family. The Honor Foundation, which has impacted 1500+ Alumni to-date, aims to provide a seamless transition between active duty service and a career in the private sector, extended education or entrepreneurship through a program tailored specifically for the SOF community.

Call Texas de Brazil restaurants for more information. Visit texasdebrazil.com for locations and hours.

About Texas de Brazil Churrascaria

Texas de Brazil is an authentic Brazilian-American steakhouse featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil now has locations in 21 states along with 11 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil.com.

About The Honor Foundation

The Honor Foundation (THF) is a career transition program for U.S. Special Operations Forces that effectively translates their elite military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders. It achieves this through a three-month program which provides tailored executive education, one-on-one coaching, and access to a nationwide professional network. This program was built by the desire to serve others with honor for life, so that their next mission is always clear and continues to impact the world. Every step is dedicated to preparing these outstanding men and women to continue to realize their maximum potential during and after their service career. The Honor Foundation has 1,500+ graduates to date and has campuses in San Diego, CA; Virginia Beach, VA; Camp Lejeune, NC; Fort Bragg, NC; and a virtual campus (THFv). The Navy SEAL Foundation is a Founding Partner of The Honor Foundation.

