Fortress Building Products Expands Steel Pergola Offerings to Meet Continued Demand for Personalization

Outdoor building products manufacturer rolls out new components to bring limitless design to outdoor living spaces
GARLAND, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortress Building Products, a solution provider in the outdoor building products industry, rolls out new steel pergola components to provide more ways for homeowners and building professionals to define beautiful, functional outdoor spaces. An answer to continued demand for personalized "outdoor rooms," the versatile lateral bracing and purlin components make it possible to configure Fortress® Pergolas in nearly infinite ways to achieve a customer's vision. Fortress' latest offering is available across its North American dealer network to accommodate increased customer demand for the ultimate backyard scenario ahead of peak outdoor living season.
Purposeful in application and flexible in design, Fortress Pergolas can now be assembled in countless configurations to accommodate different design aesthetics and backyard functions. A sleek steel framework for the personalization to come, Fortress Pergolas can be incorporated into almost any layout and across any type of outdoor surface to give definition to underutilized spaces. For added architectural interest, the new components are compatible with both wood and composites. The design options are limitless.
Delivering a sought-after combination of function and form, the expanded steel pergola offerings pair a beautiful, contemporary aesthetic with premium weatherability and low maintenance qualities. Leveraging the proven performance of steel, Fortress Pergolas sidestep issues associated with moisture absorption, one of the most common reasons for decomposition in standard wood pergolas. The sleek structural steel is dual layer protected against fire, corrosion, twisting, insects and rot. Highly durable and resistant to the effects of weathering, the expanded Fortress Pergola offerings can help customers create a lasting outdoor space that effortlessly blends the line between indoor and outdoor living.
"Pergolas are a mainstay in the world of outdoor home improvement—they add one-of-a-kind personality while improving the usability of an outdoor living space," said Katherine Haverkamp, Senior Product Manager, Fortress Building Products. "Fortress Pergolas check both boxes. The new components make it possible for customers to design their dream backyard equation that meets their needs, from carving out a designated zone for outdoor dining to creating a refuge for lounging or tending to garden planters."
Like their Evolution steel deck framing counterpart, the new steel pergola components support a simple installation process similar to lumber and are backed by a 25-year limited manufacturer warranty. For more information on Fortress' latest product offering, visit fortressbp.com/pergolas.
Learn more about how Fortress Building Products is revolutionizing the outdoor living building products industry with its wood-alternative decking, framing, fencing, railing, cladding, pergolas, lighting and fastener systems at fortressbp.com.
About Fortress Building Products
Fortress Building Products is a leading manufacturer and solution provider in the residential, multi-family, industrial and commercial building products industry. Based in Texas, Fortress® supplies North America with the total solution in outdoor living, including decking, railing, fencing, framing, lighting, fasteners, cladding and pergolas. For over 50 years, Fortress Building Products has been pushing the boundaries to provide innovative products that build a stronger tomorrow for people and the planet. Sustainable, durable and socially responsible, Fortress' solutions strengthen the way people build and live. Learn more at fortressbp.com.
