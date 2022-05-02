Jake Biscoglio joins Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as Senior Vice President of Commercial Products & Customer Solutions

BOSTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake Biscoglio has joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) as senior vice president of commercial products & customer solutions. In his new role at Blue Cross, Biscoglio will oversee the strategic development and ongoing execution of the company's medical product and health engagement offerings.
"As we continue our journey to be a trusted ally to our members and to provide them with a streamlined consumer experience, Jake will be instrumental in leading our efforts to deliver products that create value for our customers and advance our commercial growth," said Chief Commercial Officer Pat Gilligan.
Biscoglio joins the company from Prudential Financial, where he served as vice president, business development, partnerships, and affinity business.
Biscoglio held prior roles at Cigna and Anthem, with a track record of effective leadership in strategy, profit and loss management, and innovation, as well as successfully developing, launching, and managing products.
"I am excited to join the Blue Cross leadership team at such a pivotal time," said Biscoglio. "Now, more than ever, our ability to deliver integrated, high-value products to our customers, and an intuitive, simplified experience to our members will differentiate us from other health plans in a highly competitive market."
About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
