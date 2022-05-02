Home Hardware Named Canada's Most Trusted Home Retailer for Second Consecutive Year

ST. JACOBS, ON, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Home Hardware Stores Limited is pleased to announce it has been recognized as Canada's Most Trusted Home Retailer in the 2022 Gustavson Brand Trust Index (GBTI). Home Hardware placed first in the Home, Office and Garden Retailers category and third on the list of Canada's Top 10 Most Trusted Brands.

"To be named Canada's Most Trusted Home Retailer for the second consecutive year and one of the Most Trusted Brands in Canada is a true honour for Home Hardware," said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "The independent Dealer-Owners of our close to 1,100 stores across the country have always been committed to helping customers with their home renovation projects, big or small. This recognition is a testament to not only the exceptional service our Dealers strive to provide each day, but to the strong relationships they have built in their communities."

The GBTI, released annually by the University of Victoria's Peter B. Gustavson School of Business, surveyed more than 9,000 Canadians on 402 national and global brands and 10 regional brands, in 33 different categories. The survey measured overall brand trust and three dimensions of trust that influence whether consumers recommend a brand to their networks including brand authenticity, brand ability, and brand affinity.

"Our research reinforces the notion that Canadians have an acute awareness of whether a brand is truly responsive to their needs," said Saul Klein, Dean, Gustavson School of Business. "Home Hardware is an iconic Canadian brand that continues to earn the trust of consumers, making it a retailer of choice when it comes to the home improvement needs of Canadians."

Founded in 1964, Home Hardware has close to 1,100 stores across the country and each one is owned and operated by an independent Dealer. Receiving this recognition, especially following another challenging year for Canadians, speaks to the importance of creating authentic, values-based relationships in business.

"Customers in communities across Canada rely on their local Home Hardware to help them with everything from emergency repairs and home renovations to DIY projects and property maintenance," said Kevin Macnab. "As small business owners who care deeply about the communities they serve, our Dealers take great pride in the trust they have built with their customers."

About the Gustavson Brand Trust Index

The Gustavson Brand Trust Index (GBTI) is the only study done by an academic institution that investigates consumer trust, the factors that affect it and the brands that succeed at it. Established in 2015, the GBTI champions responsible management within organizations through its findings, highlighting the increased need for 21st century businesses to contribute positively to their communities. As a school, the Gustavson School of Business is uniquely positioned to both evaluate brand values and educate on their importance to consumer trust in today's society. Comprising top researchers in their fields, the GBTI team measures overall consumer trust in brands and emphasizes the role of brand values in its study of almost 400 brands across Canada

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality, brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca .

