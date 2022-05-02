Azure Power fully commissions its 90 MW solar power project in Assam

NEW DELHI, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power AZRE, a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India, announced that it has successfully commissioned its 90 MW solar power project in Assam, the largest in the state. The 90 MW capacity is spread across four districts in the state – Udalguri, Kamrup, Nagaon, and Cachar. The project was commissioned in phases, with the final 25 MW commissioned in Cachar. The power generated by the plant is being supplied to Assam Power Distribution Company Limited under a long term 25-year PPA at a tariff of INR 3.34 (~US 4.4 cents) per KWh.
Following this commissioning, Azure Power now has an operational capacity of over 2,900 MW of high-performing renewable energy assets in India.
"We are extremely proud of all our teams, especially those at the site. They have displayed tremendous dedication, and tenacity in the face of considerable execution challenges. The project will go a long way in meeting India's clean energy objectives," said Pawan Kumar Agrawal, CFO, Azure Power.
"Government of Assam has the vision to transform Assam into a sustainably developed state by 2030. Our project is a step forward in fulfilling this vision of the Government. In addition to meeting sustainability targets of the state, our project will also help in creating sustainable ecosystem by generating employment and revenue opportunities for local population," added Pawan.
About Azure Power
Azure Power is a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider, and power producer in India on a mission to create value for all stakeholders through high-performance Renewable Energy assets.
We developed India's first utility scale solar project in 2009 and since then, Azure Power has grown rapidly to become a leader in developing and operating large utility-scale renewable energy projects in the country.
We also partner with commercial and industrial customers in their decarbonization journey by providing comprehensive solutions for their clean energy needs.
For more information about us, visit: www.azurepower.com
Investor Contact:
ir@azurepower.com
Media Contact:
pr@azurepower.com
SOURCE Azure Power
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.