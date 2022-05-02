Saint James School of Medicine starts a Podcast that gives insight on Caribbean Medical Schools

Med School Minutes is where we discuss all things related to medical education. Provided by Saint James School of Medicine, this podcast tries to educate students on selecting and successfully completing a medical school.
PARK RIDGE, Ill., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint James School of Medicine with its administrative office out of Park Ridge, IL has been a trailblazer amongst the Caribbean Medical Schools in many ways. They have consistently had one of the lowest tuition growth rates over two decades, they are the only school with two Caribbean campuses, and now they are one of the few schools that has their very own regular podcast.
The Med School Minutes Podcast started in the early 2022 with the aim of helping future students have a better understanding of how Caribbean medical schools work, what they should look for when choosing a Caribbean medical school, as well as what life on the Caribbean islands is like. It also gives us a better understanding of what goes into running a Caribbean medical school. The Podcast is hosted by Kaushik Guha, the Executive Vice President of Saint James School of Medicine, and is produced by the marketing company 42 North Marketing.
"As a school we have always strived for transparency, and in the age of social media and the internet, what better way to get that across than with a podcast. We want this to be a casual platform where prospective students get to know exactly what they are getting themselves into. We hope that this helps all students make better decisions regarding their futures." - said Kaushik Guha.
Some of the episodes that have aired include topics such as changes to the USMLE exams, what goes into accreditation, pre-match jitters, and life on the islands. For more information check out https://sjsm.org/podcast.
Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM) is a Caribbean Medical School that offers an affordable medical education to individuals throughout the world who wish to pursue their dream of a career in medicine. SJSM is committed to training students to think, solve problems, and apply their knowledge to the care and wellbeing of their patients, and society. SJSM believes that a high-quality medical education should be affordable and accessible to everyone.
