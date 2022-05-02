Ionis to host 2022 virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IONS today announced that management will conduct its 2022 virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders followed by a general corporate update on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
The agenda for the event is as follows:
- 5:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. PT) – Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- All stockholders of record at the close of business on April 5, 2022 are invited to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting webcast, which will be broadcast live at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IONS2022.
- Stockholders of record will receive an official proxy card, which contains important information, including a 16-digit control number, required to log-in, vote and submit questions during the Annual Meeting webcast.
- Proxy cards are mailed to stockholders from their brokerage firm. Ionis does not provide proxy cards or have access to proxy card information, including 16-digit control numbers.
- Stockholders should contact their brokerage firm at least 5 days in advance of the meeting for help obtaining a proxy card or to locate their control number or for instructions to access the Webcast.
- A help line will be available on the registration page for the live Annual Meeting webcast for participants requiring technical assistance in accessing or participating in the live event. There will not be a replay of the live Annual Meeting.
- 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT) – Virtual corporate update presented by Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., Ionis' chief executive officer
- All interested parties may access the corporate update webcast live at https://ionispharma.com/investor-day-2022.
- During the live webcast, participants may submit questions using the online webcast platform.
- An archived replay of the corporate update will be posted for a limited time following the meeting at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.
Further information, including links and materials, are available on our website at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming a leading, fully integrated biotechnology company.
To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.
SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.