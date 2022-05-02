Media Advisory - Neo Performance Materials Inc. First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release & Conference Call

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo", the "Company") NEO will report its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2022 before the Toronto market opens on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Management will host a teleconference call on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the first quarter 2022 results. Interested parties may access the teleconference by calling (647) 794-4605 (local) or (866) 575-6539 (toll free long distance) or by visiting http://cnw.en.mediaroom.com/events. A recording of the teleconference may be accessed by calling (647) 436-0148 (local) or (888) 203-1112 (toll free long distance), and entering pass code 3171025# until June 30, 2022 or by visiting http://cnw.en.mediaroom.com/events.
Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders and magnets, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products help to deliver the technologies of tomorrow to consumers today. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, US; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo operates globally with sales and production across 10 countries, being Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and South Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.neomaterials.com/.
SOURCE Neo Performance Materials, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
