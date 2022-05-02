Media Advisory - ROYAL CANADIAN MINT TO UNVEIL THE OPULENCE COLLECTION: AN EXCLUSIVE LINE OF RARE GOLD AND PLATINUM COINS FEATURING PINK DIAMONDS FROM THE ARGYLE MINE

OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint is holding an event at the Ottawa Art Gallery to launch the Opulence Collection, exclusive pure gold and platinum coins featuring some of the world's rarest precious stones: pink diamonds from the famed Argyle mine. This new collection, which redefines rare, is anchored by the one-of-a-kind Ultimate, a one-kilo pure platinum pink diamond coin to be auctioned by Heffel Fine Art Auction House at the end of May.
Where:
Ottawa Art Gallery
Galerie Annexe
50 Mackenzie King Bridge
Ottawa, ON
When:
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Media and guest arrival: 10:30 a.m.
Remarks and unveiling: 11:00 a.m.
Who:
Marie Lemay, President and CEO, Royal Canadian Mint
Humara Rana, Director, Product Development, Royal Canadian Mint
David Heffel, President, Heffel Fine Art Auction House
Media interested in attending are asked to register by e-mailing confirmation of attendance to poulinp@mint.ca.
