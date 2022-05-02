CASI PHARMACEUTICALS TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL MAY 12, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md. and BEIJING, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI, a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announced the Company will host a conference call reviewing the financial results for the first quarter of 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, May 12th, 2022.
On the call, CASI's Chairman & CEO will provide an update on the Company's business and upcoming milestones. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-218-2402 (U.S.) or 1-412-902-6605 (international) and ask to be joined into the CASI Pharmaceuticals call to listen to the live conference call. Confirmation #10165613.
This call will be recorded and available for replay by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and enter 2360248 to access the replay.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the greater China market leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., which is located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of more than 100 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.
COMPANY CONTACT:
Rui Zhang
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
240.864.2643
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Xuan Yang
Solebury Trout
646.378.2975
SOURCE CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.