MailPix Announces 10th Anniversary Sale On Photo Products

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, is commemorating its 10th anniversary in 2022. Since launching in 2012, the site has carved out a niche as a trusted provider of high-quality and affordable personalized photo products through its 1 Hour Photo mobile app and MailPix website.

"When we launched MailPix, we set out on a mission to make great quality photo products available to anyone, everywhere," says Fred H. Lerner, CEO and founder, MailPix. "Over the past decade, we've expanded our product portfolio, added popular mobile apps, and have printed millions of precious photo memories for customers."

ABOUT MAILPIX.COM

MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from the 1HourPhoto app including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Duane Reade and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Fred H. Lerner is the founder and CEO of MailPix and 1 Hour Photo, his latest startups. He previously founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com and others. Fred also founded two imaging companies that were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.

Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.

