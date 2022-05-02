MailPix Announces 10th Anniversary Sale On Photo Products

MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, is commemorating its 10th anniversary in 2022. Since launching in 2012, the site has carved out a niche as a trusted provider of high-quality and affordable personalized photo products through its 1 Hour Photo mobile app and MailPix website.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, is commemorating its 10th anniversary in 2022. Since launching in 2012, the site has carved out a niche as a trusted provider of high-quality and affordable personalized photo products through its 1 Hour Photo mobile app and MailPix website.
"When we launched MailPix, we set out on a mission to make great quality photo products available to anyone, everywhere," says Fred H. Lerner, CEO and founder, MailPix. "Over the past decade, we've expanded our product portfolio, added popular mobile apps, and have printed millions of precious photo memories for customers."
To commemorate the anniversary, MailPix is offering the "10 weeks of gifts under $10 for our 10th Anniversary sale!" Shoppers get these great deals starting May 1st through May 31st
- Laminated Placemat - 60% off the $6.00 retail price
- Note Pad - 60% off the $6.40 retail price
- 5x7 Aluminum Print - 60% off the $6.10 retail price
- 5x7 1/2 Gallery Wrapped Canvas - 75% off the $10 retail price
- 6x6 1.25 Gallery Wrapped Canvas - 75% off the $8.00 retail
- Photo Tile 8x8 - 60% off the $8.00 retail price
- 15oz Mug - 60% off the $9.80 retail price
- Mousepads - 60% off the $6.40 retail price
- Eco grocery bag - 60% off the $6.00 retail price
- Key Rings - 60% off the $6.00 retail price
- Antique Gold Keyring – Just $6.00
- Rectangle Photo Keyring – Just $6.00
- Swirl Photo Keyring – Just $6.00
- Heart Photo Keyring – Just $6.00
- Twisted Heart Photo Keyring – Just $6.00
- Double Heart Photo Keyring – Just $6.00
- Oval Photo Keyring – Just $6.00
ABOUT MAILPIX.COM
MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from the 1HourPhoto app including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Duane Reade and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Fred H. Lerner is the founder and CEO of MailPix and 1 Hour Photo, his latest startups. He previously founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com and others. Fred also founded two imaging companies that were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.
Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.
Media Contact
Gary Pageau, MailPix, 714 960-0505, gary@mailpix.com
Peter Tahmin, MailPix, 714 960-0505, peter@mailpix.com
SOURCE MailPix
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.