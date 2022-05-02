Yesglasses Releases New Reading Glasses Collection with Affordable and Stylish Readers

Yesglasses launches an all-new Reading Glasses collection, stocked with affordable, high-quality readers for men and women, designed in-house with attention to the most fashionable trends today.

NEWARK, Del., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yesglasses continues to expand their growing collection of affordable eyewear for men and women, newly releasing a wide selection of Reading Glasses in a convenient and simple shopping experience.

Eye strain is a very common vision issue, especially for those who spend increasing amounts of time on digital devices. The Center for Health Research has found almost two thirds of Americans report experiencing symptoms of digital eye strain. Reading glasses paired with blue light protection can greatly help symptoms of eye strain due to reading on digital screens. All Yesglasses readers can be paired with blue light protection for a complete combination to help relieve these symptoms.

Around age 40, many adults may start to find it difficult to see clearly when reading up-close. This condition is called presbyopia and is a natural part of aging. Reading glasses contain magnifying lenses that make it easier for people to read up-close, whether reading on a computer screen, small print in books, magazines or smartphones. Nearly all adults will one day experience blurry up-close vision, which can be corrected with reading glasses for an easier and more comfortable reading experience.

Many shoppers have trouble choosing the right readers. For those experiencing presbyopia, wearing glasses may be a new consideration. Wearing glasses situationally may feel burdensome as reading becomes more difficult with age, and that's why it's important to choose readers that make one feel effortlessly comfortable and fashionable. Yesglasses makes it easy to filter down to the perfect reading glasses, including by gender, frame shape, rim type, size, material and popular styles with many useful tips to help guide the shopper towards the perfect pair.

"We at Yesglasses are dedicated to providing the best quality reading glasses to all of our customers. Our large collection of frames also ensures that our customers have a wide selection of choices to fit their style. Shopping at Yesglasses guarantees that you'll get the perfect pair of readers every single time." - Emma Kang, Marketing Manager

Yesglasses offers affordable, high-quality reading glasses with lenses included, going as low as $19.50. Yesglasses offers additional frequent site-wide and collection-based sales throughout the year for shoppers to save even more.

All frames by Yesglasses are designed in-house with unique styles following the trends our fans love to wear. Our design team is dedicated to delivering affordable, high-quality eyewear to men, women and children. We aim to be the most trustworthy eyewear company in the world. Learn more about the company through the Yesglasses Media Kit page.

