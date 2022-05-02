Talisker Provides Progress Update on Bralorne Gold Project Maiden Resource

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") TSK TSKFF is pleased to provide a detailed update on progress on the development of its maiden resource at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. As part of the update the Company has prepared a series of detailed long sections of each vein showing drill hole pierce points along the veins.

Key Points:

Eleven veins are expected to form the basis of the upcoming resource, six from the Bralorne area, two from King and three from the Pioneer area

Weighted average grades for the veins range from 6.2 g/t to 16.6 g/t with an overall average of 9.6 g/t

Average vein widths range from 1.1m to 2.1m with an average of 1.6m

to with an average of All defined veins are located from the surface to a depth of 700m

Defined veins are extensions of known veins and are mostly located within the gaps between the historic mines

The table below summarizes veins defined by the active drill program with average strike length and plunge length, average vein thickness and grade. The 11 figures attached are long sections of each vein, showing target panels, composite grade and intercept width, completed and planned drill hole pierce points colour coded by gold gram metres and the drill hole name. All reported drill assay results are available on the Company's website at the following link: https://taliskerresources.com/bralorne-gold-project-released-drill-results/.

Area Name Completed >3 g/t Au Pierce

Points Remaining

Pierce

Points Vein Strike

Length (m) Vein Plunge

Length (m) Weighted

Average Au Grade (g/t) Vein Average

Width (m) Bralorne 51 BFW 14 5 500 240 8.9 1.7 Bralorne 53 13 8 320 340 7.6 1.8 Bralorne 55 28 7 400 580 6.8 2.0 Bralorne 55HW 22 10 573 755 15.2 1.5 Bralorne 77 Vein 9 20 700 400 16.6 1.1 Bralorne 101 11 8 600 250 9.3 1.6 King BK Vein 31 0 250 380 9.6 2.1 King Alhambra 8 0 200 220 6.2 1.5 Pioneer Main 18 6 650 350 10.0 1.9 Pioneer Main HW 11 14 200 450 6.6 1.3 Pioneer J 15 12 400 370 8.6 1.6 *Average intercept is diluted width and assumed to be 80-90% true width. Average grade per vein is weighted by the thickness of each intersection and does not consider de-clustering.

Dr. Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker, commented, "We are very pleased with the progress of the resource highlighted by the 55HW and 77 veins which returned weighted average grades of 15.2 g/t and 16.6 g/t gold, respectively. We are particularly encouraged by the increased average width of our drilled veins when compared to the historically known averages. The strike and plunge dimensions of the veins defined by our drilling strongly confirm the historically demonstrated structural continuity of the host structures. As a fully permitted high grade project in a Tier 1 jurisdiction, we look forward to the completion of our drill program and finalizing our maiden resource."

Multiple other veins have been intersected during the drill program however the Company has not yet confirmed if these veins will have a sufficient number of pierce points or sufficient pierce point spacing to be included in the upcoming maiden resource statement. The Company notes that the weighted average grades may not reflect the final resource grade and are included as a guide to shareholders only. Vein widths are drill hole intercept widths and are estimated to represent 80 to 90% of the true vein width.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 299,789 hectares over 484 claims, three leases and 197 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne Gold Project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm, respectively). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. ALS Global performs sample preparation and analyses in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analyzed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

