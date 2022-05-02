/R E P E A T -- Media Invitation - PRESS CONFERENCE - CONNECTING THE COMMUNITY OF KITCISAKIK TO THE POWER GRID/

KITCISAKIK, QC, April 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Conseil des Anicinapek de Kitcisakik, Hydro-Québec and the government of Québec would like to invite media representatives to a press conference during which an important announcement will be made regarding a project to connect the community of Kitcisakik, located along Dozois reservoir, to the Hydro-Québec grid.
WHAT:
- Press conference
- Tour of the community of Kitcisakik offered to journalists (must reserve ahead of time). Shuttle service will be provided.
WHO:
- Régis Penosway, Chief of the Conseil des Anicinapek de Kitcisakik
- Sophie Brochu, President and CEO, Hydro-Québec
- Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs
- Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Québec-Labrador (AFNQL)
- Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region
WHEN:
Monday, May 2, 2022, at 10 a.m.
LOCATION:
Hôtel Forestel
1001, 3e Avenue E
Val-d'Or (Québec) J9P 0J7
Salle Cuivre
NOTE: Further to COVID-19 health and safety protocols currently in effect, journalists will need to sign in, wash their hands before entering the room (hand sanitizer will be available), maintain a distance of two metres, and wear a mask or face covering. Anyone presenting symptoms should refrain from attending. The room will be arranged according to public health recommendations.
SOURCE Hydro-Québec
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.