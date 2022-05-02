CAVU HCM Strengthens Executive Leadership with New Chief Financial Officer

PEORIA, Ill., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAVU Human Capital Management (HCM), an emerging provider of technology, payroll, and human resources, today announced the hire of Beth Valenti as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Beth Valenti will lead CAVU's finance and accounting, as well as oversee the company's mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, and internal human resources.

Beth Valenti joins CAVU's executive team at a critical time as the company continues to experience hyper-growth. She comes prepared having a career focused on helping companies grow and expand. With over 19 years of experience, Beth Valenti has spent the last eight years as the CFO of Veloxiti, a technology firm focusing on artificial intelligence applications for the Department of Defense.

"Finding an outstanding finance and accounting leader to join us as CFO has been a priority for CAVU HCM as we are focused on strengthening our executive team with competencies to grow the business at scale," said Co-CEO, Joe Sharpe, CPA. Marty Hamby, CAVU's Co-CEO commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Beth Valenti to the CAVU team. She complements our strong performance-oriented culture and can help us grow and scale responsibly, enabling us to continue delivering our boutique approach to payroll and human capital management."

"I'm very excited to join the CAVU HCM team. I'm impressed with the company's growth, value creation, and dedication to delivering outstanding products and services. I'm looking forward to using my experience to accelerate the business," said Beth Valenti.

About CAVU Human Capital Management

CAVU HCM is a one-of-a-kind boutique payroll and HR technology and services firm where relationships are our number one priority, and our motivation is to meet our clients' objectives and to constantly identify areas where we can bring value. C-A-V-U, the acronym, stands for Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited, a phrase often used to describe desirable flying conditions. This also clearly describes our mission; Eliminate barriers, boundaries and limits for our valued clients and their workforces by providing best-in-class technology and a unique personal experience online and offline. We give owners of growing businesses the high-end tools and resources to empower their growth.

For more information, please visit www.cavuhcm.com.

SOURCE CAVU Human Capital Management