CAVU HCM Strengthens Executive Leadership with New Chief Financial Officer

PEORIA, Ill., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAVU Human Capital Management (HCM), an emerging provider of technology, payroll, and human resources, today announced the hire of Beth Valenti as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Beth Valenti will lead CAVU's finance and accounting, as well as oversee the company's mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, and internal human resources.
Beth Valenti joins CAVU's executive team at a critical time as the company continues to experience hyper-growth. She comes prepared having a career focused on helping companies grow and expand. With over 19 years of experience, Beth Valenti has spent the last eight years as the CFO of Veloxiti, a technology firm focusing on artificial intelligence applications for the Department of Defense.
"Finding an outstanding finance and accounting leader to join us as CFO has been a priority for CAVU HCM as we are focused on strengthening our executive team with competencies to grow the business at scale," said Co-CEO, Joe Sharpe, CPA. Marty Hamby, CAVU's Co-CEO commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Beth Valenti to the CAVU team. She complements our strong performance-oriented culture and can help us grow and scale responsibly, enabling us to continue delivering our boutique approach to payroll and human capital management."
"I'm very excited to join the CAVU HCM team. I'm impressed with the company's growth, value creation, and dedication to delivering outstanding products and services. I'm looking forward to using my experience to accelerate the business," said Beth Valenti.
About CAVU Human Capital Management
CAVU HCM is a one-of-a-kind boutique payroll and HR technology and services firm where relationships are our number one priority, and our motivation is to meet our clients' objectives and to constantly identify areas where we can bring value. C-A-V-U, the acronym, stands for Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited, a phrase often used to describe desirable flying conditions. This also clearly describes our mission; Eliminate barriers, boundaries and limits for our valued clients and their workforces by providing best-in-class technology and a unique personal experience online and offline. We give owners of growing businesses the high-end tools and resources to empower their growth.
For more information, please visit www.cavuhcm.com.
SOURCE CAVU Human Capital Management
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.