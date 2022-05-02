Packaged Burgers Market Size to Grow by USD 3.40 billion | Increasing Number of New Product Launches to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaged Burgers Market by End-user (Frozen burgers, Chilled burgers, and Fresh burgers) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market has been categorized as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market.

The potential growth difference for the packaged burgers market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.40 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing number of new product launches and ease of use of packaged food products are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as growing demand for burgers prepared in foodservice establishments will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The packaged burgers market report is segmented by end-user (frozen burgers, chilled burgers, and fresh burgers) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By end-user, the frozen burgers segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Frozen burgers are the most consumed variety of packaged burgers in the global market. They have a higher shelf life in end-user establishments when compared to fresh varieties without losing nutrient and protein content. Such advantages will propel the growth of the global frozen burgers market during the forecast period. BUBBA foods LLC (BUBBA foods) and Kraft Heinz are some of the prominent vendors that offer frozen burgers in the global market.

By geography, Europe will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK, Germany, and Italy are the key countries for the packaged burgers market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in the vegan population will drive the packaged burgers market growth in Europe during the forecast period. The growth of veganism has also encouraged some of the vendors in the region to expand their product offerings with veggie-packed burgers. For instance, in June 2020, Beyond Meat announced the opening of its first co-manufacturing facility in Europe in partnership with Zandbergen World Finest Meat in Zoeterwoude.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Amys Kitchen Inc. - The company manufactures packaged burgers such as Chilli, pork, lamb and steak burgers.

Beyond Meat Inc. - The company offers plant-based burger which is juicy, meaty deliciousness of a traditional burger.

BUBBA foods LLC - The company offers packaged burgers such as angus beef and turkey burgers.

Cremonini SpA - The company offers packaged burgers under the brand name of Montana .

J Sainsbury Plc - The company offers packaged burgers under the brand name of Birds Eye.

The company offers packaged burgers under the brand name of Birds Eye.

Packaged Burgers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.23 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., BUBBA foods LLC, Campbells Prime Meat Ltd., Cremonini SpA, DiLuigi Foods, Dr. Praegers Sensible Foods Inc., Eleven Foodgroup, Goodman Food Products Inc., Hilarys - Drink Eat Well LLC, Impossible Foods Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Paragon Quality Foods Ltd., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Rangeland Foods Ltd., Schweid and Sons, The Burger Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

