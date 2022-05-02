Alert Ready Conducts Public Test on May 4, 2022

Canadians in participating provinces and territories can expect a test alert on their television, radio, and
compatible wireless devices during Emergency Preparedness Week
OAKVILLE, ON, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Alert Ready will broadcast a public test of the National Public Alerting System on May 4, 2022, across most provinces and territories. Canadians will receive one test message from their respective provincial or territorial emergency management organization over television, radio, and compatible wireless devices at the times indicated below.
PROVINCE/TERRITORY
LOCAL TESTING TIME
Alberta
1:55 PM MDT
British Columbia
1:55 PM PDT
Manitoba
No Test Scheduled
New Brunswick
10:55 AM ADT
Newfoundland & Labrador
10:55 AM NDT
Northwest Territories
9:55 AM MDT
Nova Scotia
No Test Scheduled
Nunavut
2:00 PM EDT
Ontario
No Test Scheduled
Prince Edward Island
12:55 PM ADT
Quebec
No Test Scheduled
Saskatchewan
1:55 PM CST
Yukon
1:55 PM PDT
The test message will simulate an emergency alert, beginning with the alert tone, known as the Canadian Alert Attention Signal. The message will indicate that it is a test and does not require action from the public. Testing the system provides an opportunity to validate its effectiveness and reliability to ensure it operates as intended from end to end as each stakeholder has a unique and important role to play in the Alert Ready process.
Given the importance of warning Canadians of imminent threat to the safety of life or property, Canadians do not have an option to opt-out of the test or actual emergency alerts distributed through Alert Ready. In 2021, the Alert Ready system enabled authorities responsible for public safety to deliver 173 public emergency alerts to Canadians. A breakdown of alert types that were issued by province and territory can be found here.
For ongoing updates about the test, follow the official Alert Ready Twitter page
About Pelmorex Corp.
Pelmorex Corp., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network, MétéoMédia, Eltiempo.es, Clima, and Otempo.pt. It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready. Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.
To learn more, visit pelmorex.com
