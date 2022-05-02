Mental Health Commission of Canada salutes workers and employers to mark Mental Health Week

OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) marks this year's Mental Health Week (May 2 to 8) with a salute to workers and employers across the country, who have shown empathy and resilience throughout the shared experience of a historic mass disruption to their workplace.
The MHCC wishes to especially highlight and acknowledge the contributions of front-line workers, including those in health care who may not have had the privilege of working from home, in hybrid or remote environments. We can continue to share our collective empathy for health care workers by protecting and supporting their psychological safety.
At the same time, we recognize that workers and employers, in additional sectors, face emerging and unique challenges in returning to their traditional workplaces or "settling into" hybrid arrangements.
35% of all employed Canadians indicate they are burned out. One in five workers feel they are in crisis or have concerns about their ability to cope. We also know that 30 per cent of short- and long-term disability claims are due to mental health problems and illnesses.
Such findings are what motivated our workplace mental health experts help organizations safeguard their employees' well-being by prioritizing psychological health and safety — whether in the office, at home, or a combination of both with our new Manager's Toolkit: Leading in a Hybrid Work Environment
Just like this year's Mental Health Week theme, empathy is the foundation of this toolkit. It offers practical examples of how to be compassionate during difficult conversations and provides useful tools for navigating the new hybrid workplace. It is important that managers help employees recognize the signs of declining mental health and create workplaces where they can feel safe to speak up or at least know where to get help.
The MHCC is committed to helping employers create and maintain mentally healthy workplaces by providing the tools, information, and supports to ensure that every person in Canada can go to work knowing their organization recognizes the importance of psychological health and safety in the workplace.
Michel Rodrigue
President and CEO
Mental Health Commission of Canada
Follow MHCC on Facebook
Follow MHCC on Twitter
Follow MHCC on LinkedIn
Follow MHCC on Instagram
Subscribe to MHCC on YouTube
SOURCE Mental Health Commission of Canada
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.