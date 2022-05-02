Tim Hortons introduces two new lunch and dinner options: fresh and hearty Loaded Wraps in Cilantro Lime Chicken and Habanero Chicken flavours

Prepared fresh to order, the new Loaded Wraps are packed with high-quality ingredients, including hearty grains with your choice of either crispy or slow-cooked chicken and flavourful sauces for either a cilantro and lime tang or a spicy habanero kick.





TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is excited to announce the newest addition to its lunch and dinner menu with the arrival of the Loaded Wraps line-up at restaurants across Canada. Prepared fresh to order, Tims Loaded Wraps are filled with high-quality ingredients, including hearty grains, your choice of crispy or slow-cooked chicken, and flavourful sauces for either a cilantro and lime tang or spicy habanero kick.

"Our new Loaded Wraps are a lunchtime game changer. They're going to quickly become a favourite menu item for many of our guests – they're absolutely one of mine," says Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

"The flavourful chicken, hearty grains, fresh ingredients like diced tomato and cucumber, and amazing sauces combine to make for a truly delicious and filling lunch or dinner option. I can't wait for Canadians to try them!"

The new Loaded Wraps are a continuation of Tims ongoing commitment to menu innovation and providing guests with delicious and craveable lunch and dinner options they can feel good about. Pair one of the new Tims Loaded Wraps with a refreshing Quenchers beverage and a baked good for a satisfying lunch that will fuel your afternoon.

