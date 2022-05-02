Council of Autism Service Providers Announces Formation of the Autism Commission on Quality

The Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) announces today the launch of the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ), a nonprofit accreditation program for organizations providing applied behavior analysis services (ABA) to individuals and families impacted by autism.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) announces today the launch of the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ), a nonprofit accreditation program for organizations providing applied behavior analysis services (ABA) to individuals and families impacted by autism.
"CASP has been working on a myriad of initiatives to cultivate and share provider best practices in autism services," notes Lorri Unumb, CEO, Council of Autism Service Providers. "As CASP works on its ABA Organizational Guidelines and Practice Guidelines, it became apparent that developing an accreditation program which incorporated these sources was a logical next step. CASP is excited to launch ACQ to develop quality and performance standards for ABA services and implement a meaningful accreditation review process to ensure applicants meet these standards."
ACQ will be run by an independent volunteer-based committee system, which includes a Standards Committee and Accreditation Committee. ACQ's governance structure will support representation from a wide range of stakeholders, including providers, consumers, payers, regulators, and other interested parties. Any health care organization offering ABA services to individuals with autism will be eligible to apply for ACQ accreditation in the middle of 2022.
"The ABA Standards Committee, originally founded through CASP but now part of ACQ, has been meeting regularly since June 2021 and has been drafting the new Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide," notes Erick Dubuque, Ph.D., LBA, BCBA-D, Director of ACQ. "The 19-member Committee and its work groups have met over two dozen times and have examined a number of quality issues that are of great concern to ABA providers, patients, family members and legal guardians. We've gone through a rigorous process to ensure that our standards promote better services for patients and their families."
If interested in learning more about the Autism Commission on Quality, call (502) 230-9020 or visit https://casproviders.org/acq
###
About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) (https://casproviders.org/acq)
The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ's mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care. ACQ was founded by the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) and will be accepting applications for accreditation in the middle of 2022.
Media Contact
Judy Behm, Council of Autism Service Providers, 443-440-6001, jbehm@autismcommission.org
SOURCE Council of Autism Service Providers
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.