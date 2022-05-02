Baby Carrier Market: 36% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021 - 2025)

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baby Carrier Market value is set to grow by USD 190.54 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
The report is segmented by product (buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, and baby sling carrier), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Vendor Insights
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Artsana Spa- The company offers EasyFit baby carrier, UltraSoft Infant Carrier and Myamaki complete baby carrier for baby carrier.
- BabyBjörn AB- The company offers Baby Carrier Free, Baby Carrier Mini, Baby Carrier One Air and Baby Carrier One for baby carrier.
- BREVI MILANO Spa- The company offers baby carrier under the brand name Brevi Rocky.
- BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH
- Combi Corp.
- Lalabu LLC
- lillebaby LLC
- R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd.
- The ERGObaby Carrier Inc.
- TOMY International Inc.
Geographical Market Analysis
36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for baby carriers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid urbanization, changes in lifestyles, the rising number of dual-income households, and the increasing number of nuclear families will facilitate the baby carrier market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The baby carrier market share growth by the buckled baby carrier segment will be significant during the forecast period. Buckled baby carriers provide comfort to babies and wearers, owing to their ergonomic two-shouldered design. These carriers are also suitable for carrying infants during outdoor activities, such as hiking, or during adverse climatic conditions, such as rain or snow. Such factors will support the segment growth in the coming years.
The Report also Covers the Following Areas:
Key Market Driver
One of the key factors driving growth in the baby carrier market is the innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization. Over the years, parenting has become more convenient due to innovation in baby carriers and the integration of additional features by manufacturers. However, portfolio extension by the market players has also led to product premiumization as vendors strategize to manufacture carriers with ergonomic designs and add-on features. Therefore, the introduction of innovative features in baby carriers may propel the growth of the global baby carrier market during the forecast period. With the use of advanced technology, vendors can extend their product lines and develop high-end prestige products.
Key Market Challenge
The limited life cycle of baby carriers will be a major challenge for the baby carrier market during the forecast period. Baby safety products such as baby carriers must be changed as per the growing age, weight, and size of the child. Moreover, the baby carriers offered by established brands are quite costly, and hence, are not a cost-effective option for parents who must keep changing the baby carrier according to the baby's growth. All these factors combined may discourage customers from opting for baby carriers, which could limit the sales volume of such products. The use of baby carriers that are not appropriate for the weight of the baby is discouraged due to safety concerns. Therefore, several customers find baby carriers to be an unjustified investment due to a limited period of use, which may limit the market growth.
Baby Carrier Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Baby Carrier market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Baby Carrier market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the Baby Carrier market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Baby Carrier market vendors
Related Reports:
Baby Stroller Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The baby stroller market has the potential to grow by USD 667.11 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
Baby Stroller and Pram Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The baby stroller and pram market share is expected to increase by USD 1.10 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
Baby Carrier Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 190.54 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.42
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Artsana Spa, BabyBjörn AB, BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Combi Corp., Lalabu LLC, lillebaby LLC, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., The ERGObaby Carrier Inc., and TOMY International Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
