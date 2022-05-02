Baby Carrier Market: 36% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021 - 2025)

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baby Carrier Market value is set to grow by USD 190.54 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

The report is segmented by product (buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, and baby sling carrier), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Sample Repor t for more insights on Market Size, Share, Y-O-Y, and CAGR

Vendor Insights

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Artsana Spa- The company offers EasyFit baby carrier, UltraSoft Infant Carrier and Myamaki complete baby carrier for baby carrier.

The company offers EasyFit baby carrier, UltraSoft Infant Carrier and Myamaki complete baby carrier for baby carrier. BabyBjörn AB- The company offers Baby Carrier Free , Baby Carrier Mini , Baby Carrier One Air and Baby Carrier One for baby carrier.

The company offers , , Baby Carrier One Air and for baby carrier. BREVI MILANO Spa- The company offers baby carrier under the brand name Brevi Rocky.

The company offers baby carrier under the brand name Brevi Rocky. BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH

Combi Corp.

Lalabu LLC

lillebaby LLC

R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd.

The ERGObaby Carrier Inc.

TOMY International Inc.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Geographical Market Analysis

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for baby carriers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid urbanization, changes in lifestyles, the rising number of dual-income households, and the increasing number of nuclear families will facilitate the baby carrier market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download Our Sample Report to know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions

Key Segment Analysis

The baby carrier market share growth by the buckled baby carrier segment will be significant during the forecast period. Buckled baby carriers provide comfort to babies and wearers, owing to their ergonomic two-shouldered design. These carriers are also suitable for carrying infants during outdoor activities, such as hiking, or during adverse climatic conditions, such as rain or snow. Such factors will support the segment growth in the coming years.

Download Our Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Key Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the baby carrier market is the innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization. Over the years, parenting has become more convenient due to innovation in baby carriers and the integration of additional features by manufacturers. However, portfolio extension by the market players has also led to product premiumization as vendors strategize to manufacture carriers with ergonomic designs and add-on features. Therefore, the introduction of innovative features in baby carriers may propel the growth of the global baby carrier market during the forecast period. With the use of advanced technology, vendors can extend their product lines and develop high-end prestige products.

Key Market Challenge

The limited life cycle of baby carriers will be a major challenge for the baby carrier market during the forecast period. Baby safety products such as baby carriers must be changed as per the growing age, weight, and size of the child. Moreover, the baby carriers offered by established brands are quite costly, and hence, are not a cost-effective option for parents who must keep changing the baby carrier according to the baby's growth. All these factors combined may discourage customers from opting for baby carriers, which could limit the sales volume of such products. The use of baby carriers that are not appropriate for the weight of the baby is discouraged due to safety concerns. Therefore, several customers find baby carriers to be an unjustified investment due to a limited period of use, which may limit the market growth.

Download sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Baby Carrier Market

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you.

Baby Carrier Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist Baby Carrier market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Baby Carrier market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Baby Carrier market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Baby Carrier market vendors

Related Reports:

Baby Stroller Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The baby stroller market has the potential to grow by USD 667.11 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Baby Stroller and Pram Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The baby stroller and pram market share is expected to increase by USD 1.10 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Baby Carrier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 190.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.42 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Artsana Spa, BabyBjörn AB, BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Combi Corp., Lalabu LLC, lillebaby LLC, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., The ERGObaby Carrier Inc., and TOMY International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Leisure products

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Buckled baby carrier

Baby wrap carrier

Baby sling carrier

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Buckled baby carrier - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Buckled baby carrier - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Buckled baby carrier - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Baby wrap carrier - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Baby wrap carrier - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Baby wrap carrier - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Baby sling carrier - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Baby sling carrier - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Baby sling carrier - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Online

Offline

Exhibit 24: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer Landscape

Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

9.1.2 Rise in demand for multi-functional baby carriers

9.1.3 Changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Limited life cycle of baby carriers

9.2.2 Potential risks associated with the use of baby carriers

9.2.3 Increasing demand for baby strollers and prams

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Emergence of innovative baby carriers

9.3.2 Adoption of distribution channel expansion strategies by vendors

9.3.3 Increase in demand for eco-friendly baby carriers

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 49: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive Scenario

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Artsana Spa

Exhibit 52: Artsana Spa - Overview

Exhibit 53: Artsana Spa - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Artsana Spa - Key offerings

11.4 BabyBjörn AB

Exhibit 55: BabyBjörn AB - Overview

Exhibit 56: BabyBjörn AB - Product and service

Exhibit 57: BabyBjörn AB - Key offerings

11.5 BREVI MILANO Spa

Exhibit 58: BREVI MILANO Spa - Overview

Exhibit 59: BREVI MILANO Spa - Product and service

Exhibit 63: California Caviar Co. LLC - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: BREVI MILANO Spa - Key offerings

11.6 BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH

Exhibit 61: BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 62: BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 63: BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH - Key offerings

11.7 Combi Corp.

Exhibit 64: Combi Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Combi Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Combi Corp. - Key offerings

11.8 Lalabu LLC

Exhibit 67: Lalabu LLC - Overview

Exhibit 68: Lalabu LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Lalabu LLC - Key offerings

11.9 lillebaby LLC

Exhibit 70: lillebaby LLC - Overview

Exhibit 71: lillebaby LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 72: Lillebaby LLC– Key news

Exhibit 73: lillebaby LLC - Key offerings

11.10 R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 75: R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 76: R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 The ERGObaby Carrier Inc.

Exhibit 77: The ERGObaby Carrier Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 78: The ERGObaby Carrier Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 79: The ERGObaby Carrier Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 TOMY International Inc.

Exhibit 80: TOMY International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 81: TOMY International Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 82: TOMY International Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 83: TOMY International Inc. - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objective

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 87: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baby-carrier-market-36-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--growth-trends-and-forecasts-2021---2025-301536601.html

SOURCE Technavio